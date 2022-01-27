‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 full cast list: Shanna Moakler, Carson Kressley and others star in CBS show

After a break of three years, reality show Celebrity Big Brother will grace the screen once again with an ensemble of exciting cast members. Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother will premiere on February 2, 2022, on CBS.

Celebrity Big Brother will be hosted by Julie Chen-Moonves and will have 11 'house guests' competing against each other over the course of several weeks. According to CBS, the winter edition will air "multiple nights each week throughout February." The final episode of the show will stream on February 23, 2022.

The diverse cast list of Celebrity Big Brother’s Season 3

Celebrity Big Brother is a spin-off of the Dutch reality show Big Brother. Season 3 of the reality show will feature a range of celebrities who will be locked in a house together with absolutely no contact from the outside world competing with each other, with one celebrity emerging as a winner.

Season 3 of the show will see:

1) Carson Kressley

The designer, Carson Kressley, came to limelight with the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy in 2003. He is also a motivational host of the TV show How to Look Good Naked and OWN's Carson Nation. He also impressed judges with his dancing skills in season 13 of Dancing with the Stars.

The Emmy Award winner also appeared as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. Kressley debuted his clothing line, Perfect, in 2006.

2) Shanna Moakler

Model and reality star Shanna Moakler was the winner of Miss New York USA pageant in 1995 and was the first runner-up at Miss USA 1995. The mother of two kids, Moakler, started her television career with Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Due South in 1996.

She then went on to do many TV shows and movies like Pacific Blue, Joey, Jake in Progress, Poison Ivy: The New Seduction, The Wedding Singer among many other.

3) Lamar Odom

Odom is the owner of music and film production company, Rich Soil Entertainment. However, he is best known as a former-professional-basketball-player, and ex-husband of reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian,

Other than appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the father of three kids also appeared in a Taco Bell commercial during Super Bowl XLIV. He was also seen in a cameo on HBO comedy-drama series, Entourage.

The list of cast for Celebrity Big Brother's Season 3

The 15 episodes of Celebrity Big Brother will be aired as counterprogramming to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Some of the other cast members of the show are:

NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey

Star comedian Chris Kattan

Figure skater Mirai Nagasu

Singer and dancer Todrick Hall

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp

Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges,

Former UFC champ Miesha Tate

Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won season 1 of Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and four-time Grammy nominee Tamar Braxton won season 2 of the show in 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, which is expected to have Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan as executive producers, will begin streaming on February 2 on CBS.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan