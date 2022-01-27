Where to watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3? Release date, contestants, and more

Celebrity Big Brother is all set to return with a new season on CBS next month. The show is an adaptation of the franchise Big Brother and has been highly appreciated by fans for two seasons.

The celebrity version will follow a similar format to the original reality show. The official synopsis reads:

“Celebrities live together in a house outfitted with cameras and microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day.”

A total of 11 celebrities, known as houseguests, will stay together under video surveillance. Previously, Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur (Season 1) and singer Tamar Braxton (Season 2) won the reality series.

When will ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 premiere?

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 will stream its first episode on Wednesday, February 2 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on CBS. Throughout the month, the series will air “multiple nights each week” with the finale to be held on February 23.

The show will also air on Paramount+. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services such as YouTube TV, Philo, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

Who are the contestants?

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 will feature Julie Chen Moonves as the show’s host. She has been hosting the franchise for a long time.

While The Amazing Race was streaming on Wednesday, an on-air preview on CBS featured the announcement of the Celebrity Big Brother contestants.

Just before the big reveal, Moonves teased viewers with a video post about the contestants’ identity. She gave a brief introduction about the new houseguests and asked fans to guess their names. A few hours later, the contestants were revealed.

The celebrity cast members of Season 3 include former NBA player Lamar Odom, sitcom star Todd Bridges, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, figure skateer Mirai Nagasu, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, comedian Chris Kattan, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, UFC fighter Meisha Tate and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp.

They will compete to survive challenges and daily tasks until only one houseguest remains. The last survivor will win $250,000.

Also Read Article Continues below

Produced by Emmy Award-winning producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, the upcoming reality TV series will be a three-week journey.

Edited by Danyal Arabi