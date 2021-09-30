Who is the 'Big Brother' Season 23 winner? Xavier Prather creates history

Xavier Prather was announced as the Big Brother Season 23 winner on Wednesday.

In the two-hour finale episode of Big Brother, Prather beat Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier in all the final rounds, which led to the jury unanimously choosing him as the winner. Prather took home a grand prize of $750,000, which is reportedly the largest amount ever awarded on Big Brother.

As Prather bagged the title on stage, he said:

“It’s surreal.”

Who is Xavier Prather?

Big Brother Season 23 winner Xavier Prather is an attorney by profession in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. According to his bio on CBS’ site, the 27-year-old loves to play basketball and spend time with his family.

Describing himself as confident, personable and fun-loving, Prather also revealed some fun facts about himself, like he is a Taurus, has ten siblings and dislikes coffee. The facts further read:

“I was born with a severe clubfoot and had to learn to walk in a cast. I completed a cross-cultural study abroad in England and Scotland.”

Big Brother Season 23 winner's strategy explored

Prior to entering the Big Brother house, Prather had shared his strategy in his bio.

“From a competition standpoint, only win when I have to. Socially, make genuine connections and friendships with each of the Houseguests. Reiterate that we are playing a game and avoid bringing personal matters into game decisions. Adapt to the twists of the game as they come and enjoy playing Big Brother the way it was meant to be played!”

Believe it or not, Prather followed his game plan to the T, which helped him win the Big Brother title.

Over the 85 days on the reality series, the Milwaukee attorney joined many alliances and built strong relationships on the show. He believed that the best way to avoid eviction and gain protection on Big Brother was through alliances. And he was right!

In the end, the jury, which consists of the houseguests who were evicted after the sixth week, thought Prather was the best choice to win the show this season.

Also Read

Also, he didn’t reveal his identity, of being an attorney and former basketball player, to the houseguests. According to him, this factor somehow gave him an advantage in playing mind and physical games on the CBS competition series.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch Big Brother Season 23 on the network’s site and also on Paramount+.

Edited by Prem Deshpande