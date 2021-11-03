Are Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey still together? Couple’s relationship explored amid cheating rumors 

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey recently sparked cheating rumors after the former was accused of allegedly sending inappropriate photos to an unidentified woman. On November 1, Twitter user @Alist_xo claimed that Mike attempted to cheat on Cynthia with her.

The user also shared several receipts of alleged text exchanges between her and the TV broadcaster to prove her claims. However, Mike Hill immediately shot down the rumors through Instagram and asked fans to refrain from believing the allegations:

“Please don’t believe bs. Not exposing me cuz THAT’S not ME. Don’t know this person or why they’re doing this but my lawyer has been contacted.”

He further clarified that his wife does not believe the rumors and the couple is still going strong:

“We’re good. Cynt doesn’t believe it. She knows what I look like. She knows I don’t use Snap. Only God can separate us.”

The couple were also photographed together at LAX airport following the latest controversy. Cynthia Bailey reportedly told TMZ that there is “no truth” behind the rumors and things between the pair are “great.”

Meanwhile, Mike also mentioned that he is planning to take legal action against further false accusations directed towards him. The accuser has since deleted their social media account.

A look into Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s relationship

Cynthia Bailey first met Mike Hill during a 2018 episode of Steve Harvey's show (Image via Getty Images)

Cynthia Bailey started dating Mike Hill in 2018 nearly two years after parting ways with her former husband, Peter Thompson. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star met The Black News Channel host during an episode of Steve Harvey’s show in January 2018.

The pair immediately hit it off and started dating shortly after. The following year Mike proposed to Cynthia and the couple got engaged just 14 months into their relationship. The engagement took place on July 26, 2019, during the opening of Cynthia Bailey’s business venture, The Bailey WineCeller.

Following their engagement, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill opened up about the latter’s history with cheating during an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, the reality star mentioned that she was not affected by her then-fiance’s past and only looked forward to their future:

"When it comes to Mike’s past, his past has nothing to do with me. I’m only looking toward my future with this man and I love the person that he is today. I love the way he’s grown just as a person, as a fiance, as a dad, as a man. And with that said, we all have a past. We all have had different things that we’ve struggled with. It’s not my place to judge him, judge somebody that I didn’t know."

Meanwhile, the TV show host said that his past mistakes helped him build his relationship with Cynthia Bailey:

"The irony in the whole situation is, I think because of my past, I think that actually helped us in our relationship, build our relationship and come in a little bit stronger because I was writing the book Open Mike at the time and I was reading some of the book while we were dating and she saw the transparency that I had in me being able to open up about some of the things I did as far as the infidelity is concerned and the people I’ve hurt and how sorry I am, so I’m not gonna run from the past. I’m opening up about my past because I want to help people in the future."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey tied the knot on October 10, 2020, at the Governors Towne Club in Georgia. Their lavish wedding was also documented in the Bravo TV reality series. While the pair have children from past relationships, they do not share any biological children so far.

Edited by Srijan Sen