Internet left divided over rumors of 'Outer Banks' stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's split

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have separated after more than a year of being together. According to People magazine's source:

"Madelyn and Chase are no longer together. They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago."

E! News also mentioned that 23-year-old Madelyn Cline was spotted dancing with 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler. The two were attending Milan Fashion Week at the time. Butler later told TMZ that he and Cline were just friends.

In April, the former pair celebrated their first anniversary of being in a relationship. Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes took to their respective Instagram profiles to post snaps of them together with captions for the event.

Madelyn wrote,

"Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u."

While Chase posted:

"365 w/ u."

Here's more on the couple in light of the recent rumors.

How Twitteratis are reacting to news of Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's alleged breakup

While some people took the news of Stokes and Cline's split in a positive light, others seemed devastated. The former pair initiated their romance while filming Outer Banks, where they played on-screen couple John B. and Sarah Cameron. They were adored by fans of the series.

ᱬOmar🐣 @Omarhewho @FilmUpdates @people i don’t know what people didn’t like their relationship i genuinely thought they were cute together though hopefully there was no bad blood between the two of them @FilmUpdates @people i don’t know what people didn’t like their relationship i genuinely thought they were cute together though hopefully there was no bad blood between the two of them

kenzy @kenzybakrr first zayn and Gigi now chase and Madelyn 😭😭 WHAT’S LOVE ANYMORE??????? first zayn and Gigi now chase and Madelyn 😭😭 WHAT’S LOVE ANYMORE???????

ًleaf @CLlNEFILM i don’t even care that chase and madelyn broke up i just don’t want john b and sarah to be ruined by it i don’t even care that chase and madelyn broke up i just don’t want john b and sarah to be ruined by it

dani @injuredep i'll drag chase and madelyn to couples therapy myself if i have to i do not care i'm not losing them. i'll drag chase and madelyn to couples therapy myself if i have to i do not care i'm not losing them. https://t.co/3Ut9Bk3TY8

mourning @thcpunisher yeah this is literally about to be madelyn cline and chase stokes if outerbanks gets renewed yeah this is literally about to be madelyn cline and chase stokes if outerbanks gets renewed https://t.co/fLcqzlcdUs

lucia @madelyncIinex waiting to see if chase likes Madelyn’s picture.. waiting to see if chase likes Madelyn’s picture.. https://t.co/ocwlwZ2JVa

Ohthana @thanawithanh Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes are no longer TOGETHER Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes are no longer TOGETHER https://t.co/6wQLI5gLps

river @jemilyhosie Madelyn cline and chase strokes you two have made an enemy out of me Madelyn cline and chase strokes you two have made an enemy out of me https://t.co/AyQlpASxmE

A brief timeline of Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's relationship

The romance between Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline brewed on the sets of the former couple's hit Netflix show, Outer Banks. The two sparked rumors about their relationship back when their show dropped on Netflix in April 2020.

They were seen with a similar background in an E! interview, which spawned speculation amongst fans that they might be living together. However, it was revealed that they were quarantining together with co-stars Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow.

That same month, Chase flirted with Cline in the comments section of her post featuring the actress' 1883 magazine photoshoot. He wrote,

"Heart rate... decreasing...help."

In June 2020, the ex-couple went public with their relationship when Chase Stokes posted a snap of them on a beach, with the caption:

"Cats outta the bag."

Cline confirmed in the comments section of the post, writing:

"I've fallen and I can't get up."

In September last year, the two appeared in a music video of Kygo's remix of Donna Summer's 1979 disco hit, Hot Stuff.

In November 2020, Madelyn Cline briefly spoke about their relationship in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She said,

"Yeah, it's really cool. Love is tight. It's cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person...I feel very happy."

On May 16, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline received MTV's Movie & TV Awards' "Best Kiss" award for their on-screen roles on Outer Banks. While accepting the award, they shared a passionate kiss.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline reportedly parted ways a "couple of months" prior to November after dating for barely over a year.

