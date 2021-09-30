Madelyn Cline spotted dancing with Ross Butler amid Chase Stokes break-up rumors 

"Outer Banks" star Madelyn Cline seems to have swiftly moved past her rumored breakup with fellow co-star Chase Stokes. The 23-year-old was spotted dancing in a restaurant while enjoying her newly found singledom with 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler. The two appeared to be enjoying time together in Italy as they attended Fashion Week.

A video of the two dancing together in front of the Cera restaurant was captured by TMZ as they seemed to be enjoying an intimate dance together. To intensify the rumors, Ross Butler posted pictures of the two together on his Instagram stories.

Has Madelyn Cline moved past her relationship with Chase Stokes?

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes confirmed their relationship in June 2020, when the latter commented on her post. Fans “shipped” the couple and could not get enough of the two together.

Earlier this month, popular Instagram page Deux Moi received an email pertaining to Chase Stokes allegedly cheating on his girlfriend Madelyn Cline. The Instagram story, which showed the “blind” email, read that Stokes was spotted flirting with a girl at a dinner party. The picture also read that the 29-year-old actor looked “very much single.”

Ross Butler confirmed in an interview in February 2021 that he was not dating anyone. The 31-year-old also said to Cosmopolitan in April 2018 that he was avoiding the idea of being in a relationship. He stated:

“I think you need to take time to focus on yourself, especially in your early- to mid-20s. I wanted to be emotionally set and get my career going before I got into anything serious. Now I think I have a good foundation, and somebody I bring into my life could teach me things and help me branch out.”

Since then, the Riverdale actor had mentioned on Instagram that he had also turned to dating apps to find “the one.”

Both Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes have remained mum on who they are dating. Neither of them has made a statement regarding their relationship status recently.

