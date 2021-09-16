Did Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline break up? Rumors swirl after former is allegedly spotted with mysterious new girl

Fans of Netflix’s popular show Outer Banks are now concerned about Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s relationship. The two play on-screen couple Sarah Cameron and John B. They were adored by fans as the two openly displayed their relationship. Their fandom now thinks the couple is facing relationship trouble after Chase Stokes was spotted flirting with another girl at a party.

Stokes and Cline confirmed their relationship in June 2020 by making it Instagram official. Chase Stokes was seen commenting under his girlfriend’s post saying, “Heart rate… decreasing… help.” Since then, fans have not been able to get enough of the couple.

In November 2020, Madelyn Cline told Entertainment Tonight that she was “in love” with Stokes and called him her “favorite” person. Since then, the couple have often appeared together at various events and have not been shy to indulge in PDA either.

Did Outer Bank’s Chase Stokes cheat on Madelyn Cline?

Twitter is now flooded with several fans concerningly tweeting about the couple’s relationship status. The internet now thinks the two have broken up. It has been speculated that the Outer Banks stars had a fall out and the couple has hit rock bottom.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the popular Instagram handle @deuxmoi receiving an email pertaining to Chase Stokes allegedly cheating on Madeliyn Cline. The post read that a few weeks ago Stokes was spotted at an after party, chatting and flirting with a girl sitting close to him. The 29-year-old actor apparently looked “very much single.”

Rumors of Chase Stokes cheating on Madelyn Cline flood the internet 1/1 (Image via Instagram/deuxmoi)

Rumors of Chase Stokes cheating on Madelyn Cline flood the internet 2/2 (Image via Instagram/deuxmoi)

Another tweet noted that Madilyn Cline was leaving her boyfriend for another woman.

sierra ! @emilyruddsgf 🚨 Rumors about @madelyncline leaving her boyfriend @hichasestokes for new girl has been spreading around. We’ve heard from reliable sources that the girl is beautiful, hot, funny, amazing and goes by the name of emilyruddsgf. Nothing has been confirmed yet! 🚨 Rumors about @madelyncline leaving her boyfriend @hichasestokes for new girl has been spreading around. We’ve heard from reliable sources that the girl is beautiful, hot, funny, amazing and goes by the name of emilyruddsgf. Nothing has been confirmed yet! https://t.co/mWbyalHbtm

As rumors are flooding the internet, no evidence of the two cheating on each other has come out as of now. Their breakup appears to simply be a rumor, but fans are already heartbroken by the alleged breakup. Many have expressed their disappointment regarding the two breaking up on Twitter.

romane @stelbamon wait so did chase and madelyn actually break up 😭😭? wait so did chase and madelyn actually break up 😭😭?

vee is proud of liv @folklivs um what is this i’m hearing ab chase and madelyn breaking up??? um what is this i’m hearing ab chase and madelyn breaking up???

mars @teaspillspalsh Madelyn and chase only been together for a year and they broke up???? #Madelyn I’m not believing any rumors until one of them confirmed their relationship Madelyn and chase only been together for a year and they broke up???? #Madelyn I’m not believing any rumors until one of them confirmed their relationship

ana @cullenswelch people actually want madelyn and chase to break up why??? they’re actually cute asf together but if they did break up I’m gonna be a little heartbroken cause you can see how happy they both were when they were together !!!! people actually want madelyn and chase to break up why??? they’re actually cute asf together but if they did break up I’m gonna be a little heartbroken cause you can see how happy they both were when they were together !!!!

anoushka 🧣 @swiftxcrime if madelyn and chase broke up i’m actually done with life. there’s nothing left. if madelyn and chase broke up i’m actually done with life. there’s nothing left.

yasmin • ia @yasminsmango if the rumours about chase and madelyn are true, i will actually cry if the rumours about chase and madelyn are true, i will actually cry

lil marra6 @matthausnocap if is true that madelyn cline and chase stokes broke up I- what is love? if is true that madelyn cline and chase stokes broke up I- what is love?

Neither of the stars have officially made a statement in regards to their relationship status.

