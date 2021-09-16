Did Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline break up? Rumors swirl after former is allegedly spotted with mysterious new girl

Fans of Netflix’s popular show Outer Banks are now concerned about Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s relationship. The two play on-screen couple Sarah Cameron and John B. They were adored by fans as the two openly displayed their relationship. Their fandom now thinks the couple is facing relationship trouble after Chase Stokes was spotted flirting with another girl at a party.
Stokes and Cline confirmed their relationship in June 2020 by making it Instagram official. Chase Stokes was seen commenting under his girlfriend’s post saying, “Heart rate… decreasing… help.” Since then, fans have not been able to get enough of the couple.
In November 2020, Madelyn Cline told Entertainment Tonight that she was “in love” with Stokes and called him her “favorite” person. Since then, the couple have often appeared together at various events and have not been shy to indulge in PDA either.
Did Outer Bank’s Chase Stokes cheat on Madelyn Cline?
Twitter is now flooded with several fans concerningly tweeting about the couple’s relationship status. The internet now thinks the two have broken up. It has been speculated that the Outer Banks stars had a fall out and the couple has hit rock bottom.
A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the popular Instagram handle @deuxmoi receiving an email pertaining to Chase Stokes allegedly cheating on Madeliyn Cline. The post read that a few weeks ago Stokes was spotted at an after party, chatting and flirting with a girl sitting close to him. The 29-year-old actor apparently looked “very much single.”
Another tweet noted that Madilyn Cline was leaving her boyfriend for another woman.
As rumors are flooding the internet, no evidence of the two cheating on each other has come out as of now. Their breakup appears to simply be a rumor, but fans are already heartbroken by the alleged breakup. Many have expressed their disappointment regarding the two breaking up on Twitter.
Neither of the stars have officially made a statement in regards to their relationship status.