"Never settle for less": Amelia Hamlin seemingly shades Scott Disick as couple are rumored to have officially split-up

Scott Disick has re-entered singlehood after his girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin is rumored to have broken up with him. The 20-year-old model took to her Instagram stories, sharing a cryptic message as rumors of their split intensified.

Hamlin posted a quote on the social media platform on Monday, which read that one should never settle for less “especially not with your heart.” The cryptic quote seems to be straight out of Khloe Kardashian’s breakup handbook as the reality show star often posts philosophical quotations on her Instagram stories.

Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Instagram story read:

“Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin posts cryptic quote on Instagram (Image via Instagram/ ameliagray)

She also wrote:

“This is it.”

Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin breakup after the former disses Kourtney Kardashian

A source told E!News that Hamlin and Disick were “spending time apart” to re-evaluate their relationship. Rumors of a split were fuelled after the latter messaged Kourtney Kardashian’s ex- boyfriend Younes Bendjima regarding her explicit PDA with current boyfriend Travis Barker.

A source told People that Disick and Hamlin have hit rock bottom because of the former's involvement in Kourtney Kardashian’s life. The source said “it’s just Scott being Scott.” People also read:

“They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him.”

As Hamlin found herself wallowing from her recent breakup with the 38-year-old, she posted a selfie from bed on her Instagram stories which read:

“Day off. Will be here all day for all inquiries plz reach out to my bed.”

Amelia Gray sulks in bed (Image via Instagram/ ameliagray)

The model took to Instagram on Sunday, expressing her frustration with Scott Disick. She shared a picture of someone wearing a shirt which read:

“Don’t you have a girlfriend?”

Amelia Gray throws shade at Scott Disick (Image via Instagram/ ameliagray)

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin share an 18-year-old age gap. The model is not the first youngster to be linked with Disick. He previously dated a notable fashion designer in Sofia Richie, 22.

While commenting on dating women much younger than him, he stated in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion interview with Andy Cohen:

“I don’t go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me because I look young.”

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been co-parenting their children - Mason, 11, Reign, 6 and Penelope, 8 - since their split.

According to recent reports, namely US Weekly, the duo have officially called it quits. Amidst a worldwind of rumors and speculation, the couple have conclusively split up.

