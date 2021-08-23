Brody Jenner fight video goes viral after socialite is "attacked" in Las Vegas club during 38th birthday celebrations

Brody Jenner recently made headlines after videos of him getting into a fight at a Las Vegas club went viral online. The Hills: New Beginnings star was reportedly attacked by a stranger during his 38th birthday celebrations.

According to TMZ, the socialite was celebrating his birthday at the OMINIA Nightclub in Caesar’s Palace on Friday, August 20, 2021, when a stranger attacked Brody Jenner and his friends in the VIP Section.

Sources reportedly told the outlet that a man got Brody Jenner in a sudden headlock while he was busy pouring drinks for his friends. In the viral video, one of Jenner’s friends is seen pushing an unidentified man off the TV personality.

In another clip, Jenner can be seen stomping on the stranger before being attacked by another woman. The latter reportedly punched Jenner in the chest before being restrained by others at the venue.

The woman reportedly screamed at Brody Jenner and also launched a can of beverage in his direction. Meanwhile, the man was caught by the security guard and also tried to fight the latter.

Security forces reportedly handled the situation, and no severe injuries were reported. There were also no reports of arrests from the scene of the incident. No identities of the alleged attackers have been revealed so far.

Brody Jenner has been sharing glimpses of his birthday bash on his Instagram stories prior to the attack. He reportedly went back to partying with friends after the fight was resolved.

Who is Brody Jenner?

Brody Jenner is an American TV personality, model, and DJ (Image via Instagram/Brody Jenner)

Brody Jenner is an American TV personality, model, and DJ. He was born to actress Linda Thompson and former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) in Los Angeles, California, on August 21, 1983.

Caitlyn married Kris Jenner in 1991. Brody Jenner is a half-brother to Kendall and Kylie Jenner. He is also a stepbrother to the Kardashian sisters. He first appeared on the reality TV series, The Princes of Malibu in 2005.

The series featured Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, her then husband, David Foster, Brody’s brother, Brandon Thompson, and his former friend, Spencer Pratt. However, the series was canceled after Thompson and Foster parted ways.

Brody Jenner rose to fame with the 2006 MTV reality series, The Hills. He was also the host and executive producer of the MTV reality show, Bromance. He has also made repeated appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

He began dating reality TV star Lauren Conrad during The Hills. The duo also appeared together in the sequel, The Hills: New Beginnings. However, the pair parted ways in 2019 after five years together.

