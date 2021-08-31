"Is this chick okay?": Younes Bendjima leaks screenshot of Scott Disick's alleged disapproval of Kourtney and Travis' PDA in Italy

Scott Disick allegedly expressed his disapproval of ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s public romance in Italy by texting her former flame Younes Bendjima.

However, the move backfired as the latter leaked screenshots of the conversation on his Instagram story. As per the screenshots, the Flip It Like Disick star wrote to Bendjima:

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

In response, the latter replied:

“Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

The 28-year-old model revealed the conversation with the caption:

“Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

He continued to shade Scott Disick in a follow-up story claiming that the reality star has been “playing around” since a long time:

“Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km.”

Younes Bendjima IG Story 1/2

Younes Bendjima IG Story 2/2

The caption on Bendjima’s story likely referred to Disick’s recent opinion about him. During the KUWTK Reunion episode, the latter approved of Travis while calling out Bendjima.

While speaking to host Andy Cohen about his feelings on Kourtney’s current romances, Disick mentioned:

“I just want to kill them… Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here.”

At the time, the Poosh founder also agreed to Disick’s remark on Bendjima and said:

“Nobody was happy with the last one.”

Kourtney Kardashian has steadily moved on from both her past relationships and is currently enjoying her romance with the Blink-182 drummer.

A look into Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have often made news for their whirlwind relationship in the past. The duo reportedly met at Joe Francis’ party in 2006 and hit it off immediately. The first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians opened with the couple in 2007.

The pair briefly split in 2008 over rumors of Disick cheating on Kourtney, but reconciled in 2009. That same year, the supermodel announced that the couple were expecting their first child together. Their son Mason arrived in December 2009.

Scott Disick planned to propose to his girlfriend during the Kourtney and Kim Take New York episodes but was eventually turned down by the model. At the time Kourtney mentioned:

"Why mess it up? I just feel like right now I'm happy with the way things are.”

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Penelope, in July 2012. Two years later, they became parents for the third time, welcoming son Reign in 2014.

Unfortunately, the duo called it quits the following year after Scott Disick was spotted with his former girlfriend Chloe Bartoli. However, they continue to co-parent their shared children.

While Kourtney is currently dating drummer Travis Barker, Scott is in a relationship with Amelia Hamlin.

Also Read: "I don't go out looking for young girls": Scott Disick responds to criticism of his relationship with Amelia Hamlin

Edited by Gautham Balaji