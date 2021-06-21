"I don't go out looking for young girls": Scott Disick responds to criticism of his relationship with Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick recently appeared in Part 2 of the KUWTK Reunion along with the Kardashian-Jenner family. The reality TV star also responded to criticisms surrounding his relationship with his new girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, while speaking to host Andy Cohen.

Scott and Amelia sparked dating rumors in October 2020 when they were spotted together in Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash. The pair continued to be photographed together on several occasions and went Instagram official shortly after.

However, the relationship did not sit well with the online community. People quickly called out Scott Disick (38) and Amelia Hamlin (20) for their 18-year-age gap.

The couple is also constantly scrutinized for their public appearances and social media activities.

Scott Disick breaks silence on criticism over Amelia Hamlin relationship

The media personality has come under fire for his relationship choices for a while. The criticism worsened after his latest relationship with model Amelia Hamlin came to light.

However, the "Flip It Like Disick" star has mostly maintained silence regarding the issue. But during his recent appearance at the KUWTK reunion, Andy Cohen questioned Scott Disick about his association with younger women.

Scott Disick speaking to Andy Cohen at the KUWTK Reunion Part 2 (Image via Keeping Up With The Kardashians, YouTube)

The socialite responded that he is often misunderstood for dating "young girls:"

"Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls. I don't go out looking for young girls; they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That's what I'm telling myself."

Amelia Hamlin had reportedly clapped back at the haters for judging their relationship earlier. According to US Weekly, the actor took to her Instagram story to call out people being "judgmental" late last year.

She wrote at the time:

"People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more."

A look into Scott Disick's past relationships

The internet star rose to fame after appearing as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend in the hit reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The duo came under the spotlight for their on and off relationship status.

After dating for nearly a decade, Scott and Kourtney parted ways in 2015. They share three children, Mason (11), Penelope (8), and Reign (6). The exes continue to remain close friends while co-parenting their children.

Following a string of short-lived affairs, Scott Disick started seeing Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia Richie. He also faced criticism back in the day for their 15 year age difference.

Scott and Sofia called it quits last year after spending nearly three years together. He then started seeing Amelia Hamlin shortly after the breakup, and the pair recently celebrated her birthday together.

