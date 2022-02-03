SEAL Team Season 6: All you need to know about the Paramount + series

Fans of SEAL Team have some good news to look forward to as the series will be back for a sixth season on Paramount +.

With 10 episodes, this will be the show's shortest season to date. The first three seasons of the series had over 20 episodes each. The fourth season had 16 episodes, while the fifth one had 14.

SEAL Team premise: What makes the show special?

SEAL Team is one of the most-watched shows on Paramount +, averaging high ratings. Funnily enough, the show switched to Paramount + only a season ago. Its first four seasons aired on CBS.

The show follows the journey of an elite unit of Navy SEALs called the Bravo Team. The team is led by well-respected captain Jason Hayes played by David Boreanaz. Other members of the crew are portrayed by Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks.

Apart from its amazing action sequences and intense missions, the show's ability to depict a military lifestyle outside of battle has consistently garnered praise. The personal lives of the characters, their well-being, and their families are also well-depicted.

Here's what the CEO of Paramount + Original Scripted Series, Nicole Clemens, had to say about the renewal of the show:

"We are very excited to welcome SEAL Team back for another season on Paramount+. The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!"

When is Season 6 coming out?

SEAL Team released its first season back in 2017. Since then, despite its shift from CBS to Paramount +, the show has continued to release one season each year. With the series being renewed, fans can expect a new season to arrive in 2022.

The release date for the new season has not yet been announced since the fifth season's finale was just released in January. However, fans can expect an official date very soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh