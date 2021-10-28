When will 'SEAL Team' Season 5 episode 5 air? Here's what to expect

SEAL Team returned this month with a new season, and fans can’t get enough of the action drama. Created by Benjamin Cavell, the series was launched in 2017 and has now reached its fifth season.

For those unaware, the show is about:

“The lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions the United States of America can ask.”

SEAL Team has been releasing new episodes on CBS since the beginning. But, now it is going to change as the show is moving to Paramount+.

When and where will 'SEAL Team' Season 5 episode 5 air?

SEAL Team Season 5 will release its fourth episode on Sunday, October 31 at 10.00 pm (ET) on CBS. On the same day, SEAL Team Season 5 episode 5 will air on Paramount+. According to reports, this permanent move to the latter network has been made to reach out to younger audiences.

To note, both networks are owned by ViacomCBS.

Speaking about the change in the network, showrunner Spencer Hudnut said:

“Not only are they going off on a mission unlike any they’ve done before, but a mission that will also include some personal elements that will impact each and every operator. We’re going to go out with a bang for sure — and then start [on Paramount+] with an even bigger bang.”

For those who have not subscribed to the service, Paramount+ comes with two offers. The premium option costs $10 per month or $100 annually that will be ad-free, and also, subscribers will get access to the local CBS network.

The cheaper option is priced at $5 per month and $50 annually, and it doesn’t include live network access and includes advertising.

What to expect from the new episode?

SEAL Team Season 5 will now continue from episode 5 to air new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+. The season consists of 14 episodes with 43 minutes of runtime each.

As the fourth episode has not yet been released, it is difficult to predict what will happen in its next episode.

The official synopsis of episode 4 titled Need to Know reads:

“As each member of Bravo confronts major family obstacles, the team gets spun up on a sudden mission in Africa. When the intel alters their plan, the team finds themselves in a rush to prevent a major terrorist attack.”

The cast members of the series include David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Pierce Pope.

SEAL Team Season 5 is all about new missions, but they are filled with lots of drama and incredible performances.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Expectations are rising with each episode, and hopefully, the show doesn’t lose viewers because of the network change.

Edited by Shaheen Banu