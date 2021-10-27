'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 2 full cast list- Meet Darrell Taylor and others from the Paramount show

The Challenge: All Stars is back with a bang with Season 2. The episodes have already been filmed, but they will air next month on MTV and Paramount+.

With host TJ Lavin, the new season will welcome veterans of the franchise who have appeared in earlier shows. Most of them appeared in the first season and are returning to try their luck once again. The winner bags $500,000, which was won by Yes Duffy in the previous season.

The official synopsis of The Challenge: All Stars reads:

“The iconic reality TV franchise kicked off in 1998 and featured cast members from The Real World and Road Rules competing against one another and now, some of the most iconic and fiercest stars to ever appear are back in action.”

The cast of 'The Challenge: All Stars' will include some new as well as old faces

1) Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor returns to The Challenge: All Stars Season 2. Born in Hayward, California, the cast member is known to participate in nine challenges, out of which he has won four.

The experienced contender is a personal trainer by profession. He has also appeared on reality shows like Road Rules (1995, 2002–2021) and Spring Break Challenge 2010, along with multiple The Challenge spin-off seasons.

2) Ayanna Mackins

Born in 1978, Ayanna Mackins is one of the toughest contenders in The Challenge: All Stars. She has participated in the competition series for three seasons. Mackins has not won so far, but this time she is confident that she can win the prize money.

Apart from the MTV series, she is known for her work in projects including Road Rules (1995), Afro-Punk (2003) and U Street Blue (2004).

3) Tyler Duckworth

Tyler Duckworth is one of the new faces that viewers will see on The Challenge: All Stars Season 2. The 1981-born hails from Atlanta, Georgia (USA) and has been a contestant on the spin-off The Challenge show in 2014. Duckworth has also competed in Real World/Road Rules Challenge.

Apart from TV shows, he has served as a production assistant for two projects, including Little Athens (2005) and Last Goodbye (2004). He has also competed in four seasons of The Challenge franchise and won two seasons.

4) Tina Barta

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Tina Barta is said to be a notorious contender on The Challenge: All Stars. She had earlier appeared in Road Rules (1995) and Real World/Road Rules Challenge (1998)

Barta is of Vietnamese and Chinese descent. She has participated in the franchise for five seasons, but has never won.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, The Challenge: All Stars will see Derrick Kosinski, Jonna Mannion, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell, Laterrian Wallace, Nehemiah Clark and Teck Holmes, who have returned from Season 1.

The Challenge: All Stars will also feature some new faces, including Brad Fiorenza and Jodi Weatherton, along with infamous contenders Cohutta Grindstaff and Ryan Kehoe.

About 'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 2

The previous season was shot in the Andes Mountains of Argentina. Whether the new season has been filmed in the same place is unclear. A total of 22 contenders will be seen playing challenging games and performing tough tasks to survive and win the whopping cash prize.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 will follow a similar format to that of Season 1, including House Votes, Lifesavers and Team Captains.

The upcoming season is set to premiere Thursday, November 11, on MTV and Paramount+ at 8.00 pm (ET).

Edited by Sabine Algur