What is Dan and Laura Dotson's combined net worth? Auctioneers' fortune explored ahead of 'Storage Wars' premiere

Storage Wars, a hit A&E reality show, is all set to return with a brand new season. It is filled with a lot of drama, adrenaline rush, and entertainment, and its popular auctioneers Dan and Laura Dotson, are ready to lead the upcoming season’s buyers to wild auction battles.

Set in California, Storage Wars is about bidding, buying, and selling the contents of storage units. Due to back rent, valuable items are put up for auction, and a group of people get five minutes to go through the lockers before the bidding begins.

Auctioneer husband and wife Dan and Laura have been featured on Storage Wars since the first season, which gave them immense popularity as well as helped them to make a good fortune.

Dan and Laura Dotson's net worth explored

Dan comes from a long line of auctioneers. Since the age of 11, he has been doing this job, which was taught by his grandfather. Dan then shared his knowledge with his wife Laura, and the duo opened their own firm, American Auctioneers. The profits of their company are based on the percentages of the bids.

After recovering from a double brain aneurysm in 2014, Dan, along with Laura, bought StorageAuctions.net (2015), a website that offers free sign-ups and searches in addition to zero sellers and membership fees.

With 1500-3000 auctions per year and a hit show Storage Wars in kitty, the couple has an estimated net worth of $4.5 million each (combined calculates to $9 million).

About new season of Storage Wars

A&E recently dropped a trailer for the new season of Storage Wars, and it features the reality series’ auctioneers and buyers in a bidding war. Apart from Dan and Laura, the latest episodes are set to welcome fan-favorite cast member Barry Weiss.

According to the official synopsis of Storage Wars' new season, the show will feature auctioneers and buyers, including Jarrod Schulz, Brandi Passante, Darrell Sheets, Rene Nezhoda, Kenny Crossley, Casey Nezhoda, and Ivy Calvin and his sons.

The synopsis further reads:

“Viewers will join the thrill of the hunt at the fast-paced auctions for a look into the exhilarating, high-stakes world of storage auctions. Buyers go to the storage facilities, willing to risk it all, to bid on the contents of lockers and, if they’re lucky, find treasure, not just trash!”

The new season of Storage Wars is set to air its premiere episode on Tuesday, November 2, at 9.00 PM (ET) and 8.00 PM (CT) on A&E. Fans can opt for other live streaming services on demand or can watch on the network's website as well.

Edited by Shaheen Banu