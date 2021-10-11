‘Love It or List It’: How rich are Hilary Farr and David Visentin? Real estate experts’ net worth explored

HGTV’s Love It or List It is all set to return with new episodes on Monday. Hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin are ready to help homeowners either renovate or find a new house on the show.

Farr is a designer who renovates houses, while Visentin is a real estate expert who tries to pursue the homeowners to not spend on renovations but to buy a new property.

The official synopsis of Love It or List It reads:

“HGTV’s Love it or List it stars real estate expert David Visentin and designer Hilary Farr as they compete to earn homeowners’ final decision to either love their existing home with beautiful renovations by Hilary or list it and purchase a new home David has shown them.”

Meet the millionaire hosts of Love It or List It

1) Hilary Farr

Born in Toronto, Farr is a well-known home designer from Love It or List It. She is also a television host, actress, and the president of Hilary Farr’s Designs.

The Canadian celebrity started her career by buying properties and renovating them after moving to Los Angeles, California. With a successful career as a TV personality and a home designer, Farr’s estimated net worth is $8 million.

Farr has also acted in films including Never Mind the Quality: Feel the Width, Stardust, Layout for 5 Models, Frustrated Wives, Legend of the Werewolf, City on Fire, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and The Return.

In 2008, she joined the HGTV reality-estate reality show. Her TV series credits include The Marilyn Denis Show, Brother vs. Brother, Steven, and Chris, among others.

2) David Visentin

The Canadian host started his career in 1987 as a real estate agent in Rosemont, Ontario, for Country Living Realty. With a calculated net worth of $6 million, Visentin’s earning also came through appearances on several reality TV series.

He has appeared in Brother vs. Brother (2013-2015), Makeover Manor, HGTV Insider, The Marilyn Denis Show, Kortney & Dave: By Request, Today, This Hour has 22 Minutes, and Harry.

Since 2008, Visentin has become a household name as a TV host in Love It or List It. He appears on the show for the “list it” part as he tries to convince homeowners to purchase new, beautiful real estate properties instead of renovating their old houses.

Farr and Visentin on Love It or List It

Also Read

In the show, Farr and Visentin’s chemistry has always been loved by the fans. In real life, the former is divorced and has a son, while Visentin is married to Kristen Visentin and has a son.

The reel power duo returns on October 11 at 8 pm on HGTV. Will they be able to convince homeowners to love their newly renovated home or to buy another? Only time will tell.

Edited by Ravi Iyer