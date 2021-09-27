What happened to Barry Weiss? 'Storage Wars' star returns after recovery from horrific motorcycle accident  

Storage Wars star Barry Weiss recently returned to the popular reality show nearly two years after recovering from his horrific motorcycle accident in 2019.

Earlier this year, TMZ photographed the 70-year-old filming for the new season of the A&E hit. The latest trailer of the show has confirmed the return of the ‘King of Collectibles’.

The trailer shows Barry making a grand entry onto the set in a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr vehicle. The new cast were left surprised as the entrepreneur rolled down the window of his car and asked the audience, “Did you miss me?”

He also mentioned that he feels like a new bidder upon his return:

“In the last seven years, a lot of stuff has changed with me. I’ve been working with a bidding coach. I completely cut out arugula. I feel like a completely born-again bidder.”

Fans of the reality show are excited to see the alum back onscreen after his near-fatal motorbike crash. This also marks Barry’s first major TV appearance since the accident.

Everything about Barry Weiss’ motorbike crash and recovery

Barry Weiss underwent multiple surgeries after his 2019 motorbike crash (Image via Storage Wars/A&E Networks)

Barry Weiss is an American businessman and antique collector, best known for his recurring appearance in the A&E reality series Storage Wars. The show revolves around auction battles in California and features bidders, buyers and sellers.

The entrepreneur has appeared on the show for four consecutive seasons and gained immense prominence as the “King Collector”. He was known for his sense of humor, vast knowledge, bidding skills and memorable one-liners. He even ended up bagging his own spin-off series titled Barry’d Treasure.

Unfortunately, on April 24, 2019, Barry Weiss suffered a huge motorbike crash in Los Feliz, California. He was reportedly riding his vehicle with a friend when a car hit his motorcycle in the middle of the road.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital and ended up in the ICU. The friend who also survived the crash alongside Barry took to Instagram to share about the crash and mentioned that the reality star suffered from “serious chest and leg trauma”:

“Not a good day at the office, a serious crash today while out riding with a friend. I got lucky, only a broken knee, elbow and wrist. My friend is much worse and has serious chest and leg trauma. Please send your prays to Barry.”

Authorities revealed that Barry Weiss suffered broken bones and severe internal injuries due to the accident. He also had to undergo multiple surgeries on his back and femur.

Following months of consistent treatment and therapy, Barry Weiss made a successful recovery. He even filmed a few Sherwood Valley Casino commercials while recovering from the accident.

The antique collector has now bounced back from his critical injuries and is all set to star in the new season of Storage Wars. The 14th season of the show is slated to premiere on November 2, 2021.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee