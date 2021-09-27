Gabriel Salazar car accident: GoFundMe page raises more than $12,000 as 19-year old TikTok star reportedly passes away

TikTok sensation Gabriel Salazar is rumored to have passed away. The TikTok influencer boasts over 1.3 million followers on the video sharing platform. Although his family has not confirmed the news, the 19 year old reportedly was killed in a tragic car accident in San Antonio, Texas.

The TikToker went by the username @gabenotbabe. According to a GoFundMe page created to raise funds to cover the funeral expenses, Gabriel Salazar died on September 26. The fundraiser is organized by Chris Vasquez.

Friends and fans pay tribute to late TikTok star Gabriel Salazar

The content creator gained popularity on TikTok with trending lip sync performances along with sharing skits on the app. Gabriel Salazar’s videos have amassed more than 70 million likes and he has also accumulated a large fan base across several social media platforms including Instagram.

The content creator boasts 409k followers on Instagram, where he has posted several selfies of himself.

The GoFundMe page read:

"Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with her sister and little brother . He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments. He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm. I cannot believe that I am sitting here writing this. How is this real life?"

One of Gabriel Salazar’s best friends Rickey Flores took to Instagram, posting several pictures of the two together. One of the captions read:

"Rest easy brother. Words can't even explain how I feel right now. Man, I would do anything to get you back right now bro. LONG LIVE GABE."

Fans of the TikToker took to the platform to post tributes to him after they received the shocking news. One comment under his videos read:

“Heaven received another angel. You were a good friend to us all we already miss you.”

Salazar’s latest Instagram post is also flooded with tributes.

The fundraising campaign has made close to $12,700 as of now with many continuing to donate to the GoFundMe page.

Edited by Danyal Arabi