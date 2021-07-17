5 TikTok stars who died young

Uploading videos on TikTok seemed to be a fun way to pass time till it turned competitive.

Creators on the platform were endlessly trying to better their content, the way they looked, and their aesthetic, to boost the number of followers. Gaining followers on TikTok has become tougher than other social media platforms due to the surplus of competitors, overused trends, the need to create your own “brand,” and more.

In the past few years, several popular TikTokers lost their lives, leaving their family and fans shocked and lost for words.

TikTok Stars who died too young

Ethan Peters

TikToker Ethan Peters, who went by the username Ethan Is Supreme, passed away on September 5th, 2020, at the young age of 17. The Texas native was known for his beauty content on TikTok and YouTube. Though the cause of his death is unknown, Peter’s father, Garald, had revealed on Fox News that he believet his son died due to a drug overdose.

Ethan Peters had come out with his own clothing brand, Hellboy, which he described as “the gay Hot Topic.”

Alexis Sharkey

The TikTok and Instagram beauty influencer went missing on November 27th, 2020. Days later, it was revealed that the 26-year-old was strangled and nude when the body was found.

The Houston-born influencer was allegedly having marital problems and had an argument with her mother before she went missing.

Aside from posting beauty content on TikTok, Alexis was popularly known on Instagram, where she would post several vacation photos. She was actively posting on TikTok, and her Instagram stories were constantly updated.

Swavy, aka Babyface

19-year-old Swavy, popularly known as Babyface on TikTok, was fatally shot on July 5th, 2021. The TikToker had amassed over 2.3 million followers on the platform and was known for posting funny skits and dance routines.

Swavy was passionate about building a career on social media and was loved by many fans. He had over 400,000 followers on Instagram as well and was on his way to get several brand sponsorships to boost his career. Some of Swavy’s TikToks had over 100 million likes, and recent videos had garnered more than 6.8 million views.

Swavy’s friend Damaury Mikula posted a video on YouTube where he mentioned that he had spoken to the TikToker moments before he passed away.

Caitlyn Loane

The 19-year old TikToker was popular for her love for animals and for living the farm life. Catlyn Loane was a fourth-generation farmer who quit school to work at a cattle station. The young Australian-born TikToker was known for her cheery and inspiring personality. Fans loved seeing her daily outdoorsy life with animals.

Image via TikTok

Caitlyn lost her life to suicide. Her last TikTok showed pictures of herself with a song playing in the background with the lyrics, “How far would you drive for the girl of your dreams?.” She responded to the song with “How about to Tasmania?” at the end of the video.

Dazhaaria Quint

TikToker Dazhaaria went by the username Bxbygirlldee. She had amassed over a million followers on the app and was also running a beauty shop on her Instagram account. The TikToker also uploaded videos of herself on YouTube, where she attempted challenges and posted daily vlogs.

Image via Instagram

The Louisiana-born TikToker died by suicide. The 18-year old posted a video of herself dancing captioned, “Ok, I know I’m annoying y’all, this is my last post.”

The TikToker was allegedly dealing with mental health struggles and stress.

