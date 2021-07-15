Where does The Smithy Family live? TikTok's popular family receives support online after their family home is allegedly set on fire and burnt down 

TikTok’s The Smithy Family took to their account today revealing some devastating news. The family patriarch, Nick, informed fans that their house was burnt down. The 33-year-old showed firetrucks lined up in front of their home, which was completely black and covered in ashes.
The British family consists of dad, Nick, who quit his job as a builder to pursue social media full time, his partner, Jess, and their four children. The family has garnered over 2.5 million followers. They often post comedic skits where they prank each other and show ways to spend time when locked at home.
Where does The Smithy Family live?
The Smithy Family live in South London. They started filming videos at their family home during the pandemic when many countries were under lockdown.
In a video posted on The Smithy Family TikTok account, he said,
“So I'm doing this video as people already uploaded videos of the fire. We all got out of the house ok. The kids are fine, Teddy is fine, Jack and Amy are fine, me and Jess are fine, the dogs are ok. The house ain’t ok.”
He also mentioned that the family was in a “safe place.”
He continued,
“To the two people that did this and could’ve killed our family, and not only our family and our neighbors, my friends, it’s unforgivable.”
Nick was aware that two people had purposely set their house on fire. Those responsible for the arson are still unknown.
In videos posted on the Smithy family account on TikTok, Nick showed his car outside the house where he must have been sleeping since the tragedy. The family popularly started their TikToks every day by wishing their fans a good morning, the day after the fire, he said,
“I can’t not do it, it just ain’t in me not to do it, but good morning beautiful people, I hope you have a good day.”
Fans took to Twitter to express their condolences after the family lost their home.
The Smithy Family had also mentioned that they would like to create a "content warehouse" where creators could film in. Nick intends for the creator’s pit to have ziplines and a go-kart track as well. They have also revealed that they would like to host charity days where those who cannot afford special amenities can still enjoy the space.