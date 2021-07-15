Where does The Smithy Family live? TikTok's popular family receives support online after their family home is allegedly set on fire and burnt down 

TikTok’s The Smithy Family took to their account today revealing some devastating news. The family patriarch, Nick, informed fans that their house was burnt down. The 33-year-old showed firetrucks lined up in front of their home, which was completely black and covered in ashes.

The British family consists of dad, Nick, who quit his job as a builder to pursue social media full time, his partner, Jess, and their four children. The family has garnered over 2.5 million followers. They often post comedic skits where they prank each other and show ways to spend time when locked at home.

Where does The Smithy Family live?

The Smithy Family live in South London. They started filming videos at their family home during the pandemic when many countries were under lockdown.

In a video posted on The Smithy Family TikTok account, he said,

“So I'm doing this video as people already uploaded videos of the fire. We all got out of the house ok. The kids are fine, Teddy is fine, Jack and Amy are fine, me and Jess are fine, the dogs are ok. The house ain’t ok.”

He also mentioned that the family was in a “safe place.”

He continued,

“To the two people that did this and could’ve killed our family, and not only our family and our neighbors, my friends, it’s unforgivable.”

Nick was aware that two people had purposely set their house on fire. Those responsible for the arson are still unknown.

In videos posted on the Smithy family account on TikTok, Nick showed his car outside the house where he must have been sleeping since the tragedy. The family popularly started their TikToks every day by wishing their fans a good morning, the day after the fire, he said,

“I can’t not do it, it just ain’t in me not to do it, but good morning beautiful people, I hope you have a good day.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their condolences after the family lost their home.

my heart is so sore for the smithy family 💔 — robyn (@robynnnnn) July 15, 2021

I cannot believe what’s happened to the smithy family! They have children and a new born baby😪 absolutely disgusting behaviour😡 — Paris (@suggfttdeyes) July 15, 2021

Feel so sorry for the Smithy family on tik tok. Someone has literally burnt their house down while they were all at home, someone could have died… why do people think this is funny. They’ve got a new born baby in the house ffs — patsy mason (@patsy_masonx) July 15, 2021

Imagine going out of your way to set fire to a family home with babies, kids and pets in it just because you don’t like them on tiktok… 🤨 I feel so bad for the smithy family right now. — Danielle🌙 (@LovatoLetsItGo) July 15, 2021

Cannot believe what I’ve seen. The smithy family are the nicest people around. The amount of harassment they’ve had is all awful, but to set fire to there home?! Disgusting man. ☹️ #thesmithyfamily — Ollie A (@ollietrolley96) July 15, 2021

Woke up to The Smithy Family’s post, lost for words. Some cruel people in this world. — Madeline Taylor (@maddelinetay) July 15, 2021

The Smithy Family had also mentioned that they would like to create a "content warehouse" where creators could film in. Nick intends for the creator’s pit to have ziplines and a go-kart track as well. They have also revealed that they would like to host charity days where those who cannot afford special amenities can still enjoy the space.

