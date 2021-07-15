Colleen Ballinger trends on Twitter after announcing the gender of her twins in a new YouTube video

Colleen Ballinger has become one of the top trending hashtags after she recently revealed the gender of her twin babies that are due in early 2022.

34-year-old Colleen Ballinger, more widely known as YouTube personality and comedian Miranda Sings, announced in early 2021 that she and her husband, Erik Stocklin, were having another child after experiencing a devastating miscarriage.

The couple already has one child together, Flynn Stocklin, whom Colleen Ballinger gave birth to in 2018.

Colleen Ballinger surprises her fans

On Wednesday morning, Colleen Ballinger posted a video to her main channel titled "Twin Gender Reveal!" answering the long-awaited questions that fans have been adamant about knowing.

The YouTuber began by explaining how she was originally supposed to know the gender of both of the babies in late July but was gladly gifted by her doctor with information that shared the gender of one of them:

"I got the blood test, and I was waiting and waiting for the results, and finally the doctors told me [I] wasn't going to find out for a long time. I was just like, okay, I guess it's not happening for a really long time. I'll deal with it when it happens. The next day, the doctor called me."

Colleen Ballinger gladly shared with her subscribers that one of the twins was a boy, confirming that Flynn was no longer going to be her only male child.

She then continued to share that she could no longer wait to find out the gender of the other baby and promptly booked an appointment for a 3D ultrasound for her twins:

"Now we know there's one boy or two boys in there, and I'm so excited. I asked my doctor when do we find out for sure; my doctor was like, 'In a month.' Erik and I talked about it, and we decided we wanted to find out together in the ultrasound room."

To everyone's delight, Colleen Ballinger announced that she was pregnant with both a girl and a boy.

The video featured an emotional moment between Colleen and Erik, as well as her family's unlimited excitement to know the genders of their future grandchildren.

"I have a little son and a little daughter in me. I'm so excited. I don't believe it. It's a relief to know; I didn't care if it was two boys or two girls; it doesn't make a difference to me. But, just knowing, I feel like I can breathe."

As many of Colleen Ballinger's fans were counting on the news to be revealed at the end of July, they were in for a huge surprise.

Edited by Shaheen Banu