Tfue offers $1000 to fans for the best 'TikTok edit,' gets inundated with hilarious replies

Popular Twitch streamer and former Fortnite creator Tfue recently posted a surprising clip of himself chugging down a bottle of beer in his classic whirlpool style. Along with the clip, he also posted an exciting challenge for his fans.

Tfue challenged his fans to make a TikTok edit of the clip he shared, and he is willing to pay $1,000 to the best entry. While the popular Twitch streamer expected some interesting and creative results, he will have a field day once he checks the replies to select a winner.

Most of the TikTok edits are just memes of him or extremely boring edits. And then there are some who are completely unrelated to the clip Tfue shared. Instead, his fans treated the tweet as their TikTok meme dump, replying to him with random videos.

Who would Tfue give the $1,000 to?

A $1,000 Paypal prize attracted thousands of fans to Tfue's editing contest. Those who could even make the slightest of changes to the video replied to the clip with their best efforts and demanded their prize.

The most popular submission had to be a Fortnite edit where a fan added the gulping noise of the shield potion from the Battle Royale game to the clip making it extremely hilarious.

Another user put the clip in a TikTok preset that was previously used for some other video and got away with the lazy work.

Unfortunately for Tfue's cool trick, most of the submissions weren't even related to the video he made. Instead, they just posted random hilarious TikTioks to make the Twitter thread funnier as the actual submission lacked humor.

One hardworking fan managed to secure clips of all his beer tricks from past streams and give Tfue a nostalgic experience of some sick moments from his previous broadcasts.

The popular streamer hasn't described what the "best" TikTok for him is going to be. Whether it's going to be his favorite pick, or the most liked and retweeted one, is still uncertain. Regardless, fans will eagerly wait for Tfue to announce who won the $1,000.

