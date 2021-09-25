Maxxonwaxx cat pictures controversy on Instagram sparks backlash online 

The internet is furiously demanding police intervention after Instagram user Maxxonwaxx (identifies as non-binary) posted pictures of them online being abusive towards cats. Graphic images of the cat being killed were uploaded on the social media platform.

A few Reddit and Twitter users have notified the police with screenshots of the graphic content. Many people now urge the cops to investigate and hold the alleged abusers accountable for their actions.

Although the explicit content has been removed from Maxxonwaxx’s Instagram feed, pictures of severely abused cats have circulated online. Many Instagram users are attempting to hold them accountable, stating that Maxxonwaxx was among the many posting content showcasing cats being abused and killed.

Social media users attempt to have Maxxonwaxx arrested

The now taken down posts from Maxxonwaxx’s account showcased them posing for the camera with a dead kitten lying by their side. Several internet sleuths are actively circulating details about the perpetrator and others involved in this shocking crime.

As the graphic images began circulating online, many social media users created multiple accounts under Maxxonwaxx’s handle posting pictures of them and describing what they had done. The newly created accounts have also shared screenshots of them contacting the police and asking them to investigate and arrest Maxxonwaxx.

In what seems like Maxxonwaxx’s original account, they hold more than 1,700 followers and have “17” and “@homicid4ltendencies” written in their bio, which is likely to be their age. They have also shared their pronouns “they/them.”

Few accounts created in attempts to hold the alleged abuser accountable include- @maxxonwaxx_is_disgusting, @maxxonwaxx_ew, @maxxonwaxx_shouldbemutilatedto, amongst others.

Twitter users have been endlessly providing updates regarding the case and are demanding that the alleged abusers be held accountable for harming animals.

One person tweeted:

“guys pls report maxxonwaxx account on Insta and send any information to the Bakersfield police about those three people, may the kittie rest in peace tw animal death they starved and decapitated a kittie pls don’t look at the tagged Instagram posts”

Another tweet read:

“okay so I don’t ever post here. but this is something I felt that should be spoken about. TW// D34D animal – so this group of teenagers had starved, killed, and dismembered a kitten. and have ZERO remorse for their actions.”

As of now, the Bakersfield Police have stated that they are aware of the crime, and the Kern County Sheriffs Office is handling the case as it is in their jurisdiction.

