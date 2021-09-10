Who is Jaheim Hoagland? R&B singer arrested over animal cruelty after authorities discover 15 starving dogs at his home

Jaheim Hoagland was arrested on Monday, September 6, 2021, over charges of animal cruelty after police discovered 15 starving dogs at his home. According to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Hillsborough Township Police went to Chamberlain Drive after reports of puppy distress.

Authorities found nearly six dogs in vulnerable conditions inside animal crates in a driveway. One of the dogs found inside a water-filled box was critically ill and had to be euthanized. Police also discovered nine more dogs within the house inside separate containers filled with water and dog feces.

The dogs were reportedly left without food or water and found in terribly weak and deplorable conditions. Officials arrested Jaheim Hoagland outside the house after presenting Somerset County Violation of Probation Warrant and two active Municipal Court Warrants from Hillsborough Township and Newark, as per Robertson.

Two dogs were immediately taken to emergency veterinary care, and the remaining dogs were handed over to Long Hill Kennel in Hillsborough. According to the Daily News, the recovered dogs included 12 mixed breed Pitbull Terriers, two American Staffordshire Terriers, and one mixed breed Boxer.

Jaheim Hoagland was reportedly charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal, considered a disorderly person's offense.

Everything to know about Jaheim Hoagland

The American R&B singer was born on May 26, 1978, in New Jersey. He signed with Naughty by Nature's Kaygee for Divine Mill Records in 2000 and rose to fame after releasing his debut album Ghetto Love in 2001.

His second album, Still Ghetto, was released in 2002 and consisted of popular singles like Put That Woman First and Fabulous. The songs also earned platinum certification.

His 2006 album Ghetto Classics peaked at No 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart. It sold over 153,000 copies in its first week.

His fourth album, Makings of a Man, was released in December 2007 after the musician signed with Atlanta Records. His 2010 album, Another Round, was nominated for a Grammy Award.

He received another Grammy nomination for his 2011 song Finding My Way Back. Jaheim Hoagland has sold 5 million records across the world to date.

The singer's recent arrest on animal cruelty charges for abusing and failing to care for 15 dogs at his residence may not be surprising, as he has criminal records from the past.

He was reportedly given five years of probation in 1996 after pleading guilty to possession of drugs. He also pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge in 2019, a downgrade from an alleged weapons charge in 2017.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old was reportedly charged more than $200,000 for not paying federal taxes. Following his latest arrest, Jaheim Hoagland was taken to the Somerset County Jail with a legal hearing set to take place in the days to come.

