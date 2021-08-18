"Why is he still out there?": Fans livid after Vlog Squad's Durte Dom flaunts a gun on Instagram and gets arrested for speeding

Vlog Squad member Durte Dom posted videos of himself holding a firearm and speeding on his Instagram story, allegedly going 75 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.

This is the latest stunt from Durte Dom, after his short break from YouTube. In early March 2021, Durte Dom was accused by a young woman of sexual assault. The young woman claimed she was "too intoxicated to consent," while also being under the drinking age.

Durte Dom's longtime friend and Vlog Squad leader, David Dobrik recorded the entire interaction for his vlog and uploaded it to YouTube.

The now deleted video showed Durte Dom leading the young woman and her friend to his bedroom. Dobrik along with Nick Antonyan and Jeff Wittek, intermittently open the door to spectate.

In April 2021, Durte Dom responded to the allegations with a statement on his Instagram story.

"With that being said, as far as I am concerned, everything that occurred during the night in question was completely consensual."

Dom commented on Dobrik's return announcement, stating: "Can't wait for my comeback!"

Durte Dom recently shared a photo of a firearm, censored for viewship, with the caption: "Got this for my haters. Hank Hank Hank." Dom's associate, known as Hamiz, shared photos of Durte Dom being pulled over and the amount posted for their bail.

Users react to Durte Dom's arrest

Following the photos shared on Instagram, users began commenting on Durte Dom's actions. Some users questioned Dom's arrest, though it is unclear whether he has a criminal record.

One user commented:

"This man is deranged. Wtf is wrong with him? Is he trying to say he gonna shoot his haters?"

Another user commented:

"He is spiraling."

A third user stated:

"He prolly got arrested for having a gun as a felon. Off to prison he goooesss."

Screenshot from the Instagram comment section (defnoodles)

Screenshot from the Instagram comment section (defnoodles)

Screenshot from the Instagram comment section (defnoodles)

Screenshot from the Instagram comment section (defnoodles)

Screenshot from the Instagram comment section (defnoodles)

Screenshot from the Instagram comment section (defnoodles)

Screenshot from the Instagram comment section (defnoodles)

Screenshot from the Instagram comment section (defnoodles)

Screenshot from the Instagram comment section (defnoodles)

Screenshot from the Instagram comment section (defnoodles)

It is unclear on whether Durte Dom will be facing a court date for his reckless driving or possession of a firearm. Both Durte Dom and Dobrik are yet to comment on the situation.

Also read: "So Inappropriate and thoughtless": Lily Cole deletes burqa photo after facing severe backlash online

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish