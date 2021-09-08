Garo Sero Institute broadcasters arrested after 10-hour stand-off with cops; here are the top five K-Pop, K-Drama celebs they gossiped about

Garo Sero Institute, the popular broadcasters who speculated about K-pop idols and K-Drama actors — Kim Yong-ho, Kang Yong-suk, and Kim Se Ui — were arrested by the cops on September 7. The three had reportedly ignored subpoenas in their name, which resulted in this action.

Local media also reported a 10-hour standoff before the cops could arrest the trio.

It is speculated that the arrest resulted from Garo Sero Institute allegedly spreading false rumors about former senior presidential secretary Cho Guk's daughter and the minister of unification Lee In Young's son. The investigation is slated to begin on September 8.

Top five K-Drama, K-pop idols who were subjects of Garo Sero Institute in the past

1) Han Ye-seul

Han Ye-seul is a popular K-Drama actor accused of evading taxes, doing drugs, and even going to room salons. She was further embroiled in a controversy over sponsoring her boyfriend. Ye-seul and broadcaster Kim Yong-ho went back and forth on social networking until June 2021.

This was when she decided to file an official lawsuit against Kim Yong-ho. Ye-seul also released a statement denying all accusations, including tax evasion.

2) Seo Ye-ji

Seo Ye-ji is another K-Drama actor who became fodder for this channel back when she was accused of forcing boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun not to work closely with the female lead of his show Time. She has denied these allegations, in addition to the one about her lying about her education.

However, Kim Yong-ho decided to dig into blind items published over a period to speculate if they were about K-Drama actor Seo Ye-ji. These items said that Ye-ji's character in Its Okay to Not be Okay was similar to her real-life character.

Kim Yong-ho also speculated that the PD of K-Drama Saaja had quit in between because of Seo Ye-ji. As a result, PD Jang Tae-yoo said that he would file a lawsuit against these false allegations.

3) Song Yoo-Jung

Sublime Artist Agency, the agency that represented the late K-Drama actor Song Yoo-jung, filed a lawsuit against the Garo Sero Institute's broadcaster Kim Yong-ho. In a statement, the late K-Drama actor's agency said:

"We have recently filed a criminal lawsuit against YouTuber Kim and his channel, the Garo Sero Institute. We filed a lawsuit for the charges of defamation of the deceased and defamation of the company and its representatives."

The YouTuber was also accused of filming the K-Drama actor's funeral without permission. Song Yoo-jung died by suicide on January 23.

4) Kim Gun-mo

In addition to K-Drama actors, Kim Gun-mo, the popular K-Pop idol of the 90s, was also accused in a broadcast by Garo Sero Institute of a sexual misdemeanor. YouTuber Kim Yong-ho quoted an unnamed source making the allegation.

Gun-mo stepped down from the show The Ugly Duckling in 2019 as a result, while the alleged victim went through a police investigation.

5) Yoo Jae-suk

Comedian Yoo Jae-suk became embroiled in a controversy when an unnamed member of a broadcast on YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute was believed to be the comedian.

He had to deny the allegations raised, and the channel also claimed that they never named Yoo Jae-suk in their broadcast.

