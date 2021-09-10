What happened to Kathryn Prescott? Twin sister, Megan, reveals injury details as 'Skins' star lands in ICU after cement truck accident

Actress Kathryn Prescott was recently rushed to the hospital after suffering a near-fatal accident on September 7. She was reportedly hit by a cement truck while crossing the street in New York City. The Skins star is currently admitted to the ICU in critical condition.
News of her accident was confirmed by her twin sister Megan Prescott on Twitter:
“I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September.”
Megan also explained that her sister had to undergo complex surgery as she was left with broken legs, foot, pelvis, and left hand. She also mentioned that Kathryn Prescott avoided paralysis by a narrow margin and was lucky to survive the injuries:
“After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand. She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. Doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery”
Megan also shared a long Twitter thread that Kathryn Prescott was alone in New York and required constant care for a steady recovery. She further sought help from her followers asking for suggestions about reaching New York as the embassy canceled her application due to travel restrictions:
“I applied to the US Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-US citizens into the US and was denied earlier today and I am devastated. I am double vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and can fly at the drop of a hat. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn’s injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible.”
Following the announcement, several social media users took to Twitter to support Megan and Kathryn Prescott during the critical times. The Prescott siblings rose to fame after playing twins in the award-winning teen drama Skins.
Twitter pours in prayers for Kathryn Prescott’s recovery
Kathryn Prescott is an English actress best known for portraying the role of Emily Fitch in the BAFTA-winning British television drama Skins. She is also recognized for playing Carter Stevens in MTV’s Finding Carter.
The 30-year-old came into the spotlight after appearing in an episode of Doctors with her twin sister Megan Prescott. Following their memorable role in Skins, the duo were cast in several are films and TV shows to play onscreen twins.
Following the tragic news, netizens took to Twitter to pour in their prayers and good wishes for the actress. They also circulated Megan’s plea about traveling to New York:
Also Read
As per updates from her sister, Kathryn Prescott is looking at a long road to recovery. She is reportedly entering rehab and will require 24-hour support after leaving the hospital.