What happened to Kathryn Prescott? Twin sister, Megan, reveals injury details as 'Skins' star lands in ICU after cement truck accident

Actress Kathryn Prescott was recently rushed to the hospital after suffering a near-fatal accident on September 7. She was reportedly hit by a cement truck while crossing the street in New York City. The Skins star is currently admitted to the ICU in critical condition.

News of her accident was confirmed by her twin sister Megan Prescott on Twitter:

“I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September.”

Megan also explained that her sister had to undergo complex surgery as she was left with broken legs, foot, pelvis, and left hand. She also mentioned that Kathryn Prescott avoided paralysis by a narrow margin and was lucky to survive the injuries:

“After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand. She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. Doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery”

2) After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand. She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis.The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery/ pic.twitter.com/Sorhlj5RQH — Megan Prescott (@Meg_Prescott) September 9, 2021

Megan also shared a long Twitter thread that Kathryn Prescott was alone in New York and required constant care for a steady recovery. She further sought help from her followers asking for suggestions about reaching New York as the embassy canceled her application due to travel restrictions:

“I applied to the US Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-US citizens into the US and was denied earlier today and I am devastated. I am double vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and can fly at the drop of a hat. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn’s injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible.”

7) If anyone knows of ANY way I can appeal the US Embassy’s decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban please please reach out.



PLEASE SHARE and PLEASE TAG ANYONE WHO MAY BE ABLE TO HELP — Megan Prescott (@Meg_Prescott) September 9, 2021

Following the announcement, several social media users took to Twitter to support Megan and Kathryn Prescott during the critical times. The Prescott siblings rose to fame after playing twins in the award-winning teen drama Skins.

Twitter pours in prayers for Kathryn Prescott’s recovery

Kathryn Prescott with her twin sister, Megan (Image via Twitter/Megan Prescott)

Kathryn Prescott is an English actress best known for portraying the role of Emily Fitch in the BAFTA-winning British television drama Skins. She is also recognized for playing Carter Stevens in MTV’s Finding Carter.

The 30-year-old came into the spotlight after appearing in an episode of Doctors with her twin sister Megan Prescott. Following their memorable role in Skins, the duo were cast in several are films and TV shows to play onscreen twins.

Following the tragic news, netizens took to Twitter to pour in their prayers and good wishes for the actress. They also circulated Megan’s plea about traveling to New York:

omg just heard about kathryn prescott u hope megan can get into the states to be with her 💔 — tasha ♡ (@hopeIessromntic) September 10, 2021

I’m so angry no one is talking about this. Kathryn Prescott was hit by a truck on Tuesday. She was nearly paralyzed. Love to you Kat, and to Megan and your family! Hope you can see each other soon. — Pᴇᴀᴄʜ 🍑 ミ☆ (@peachy_as_fxck) September 10, 2021

All the good vibes to Kathryn Prescott and her family...it hurts me so much this https://t.co/QNW0ONAN1c — 👾Ximena👾 (@Ximeko) September 9, 2021

holy fuck i’ve just heard about kathryn prescott. all my thoughts and prayers are with her and her family, jesus christ. — jess ✨ // at the ntas (@franksmurders) September 9, 2021

just saw on instagram about kathryn prescott’s horrific accident. i hope she fully recovers and that her sister is able to get to the US to care for her properly. — cait (@HILLYWOODSQUAD) September 9, 2021

Man I hope Kathryn Prescott continues on her road to recovery that shit is sooo scary… and her poor twin who can’t even be there for her :(((. — Marissahausen 😵‍💫 (@joindarkorderr) September 9, 2021

Best wishes to Kathryn Prescott on her recovery. Absolutely horrible what happened. — hi (@lovebestrong) September 10, 2021

Ah man, this is sad to hear about Kathryn Prescott. 🙏 for speedy recovery. I don't know anyone at the embassy or a way to help, but sharing in case someone who follows me does https://t.co/QJgOX8NjaL — E (@EmoUKnowMo) September 9, 2021

I struggled with my identity for years and Kathryn Prescott/Emily Fitch played a huge part in me accepting it. She’s a kind and compassionate person and her accident is just so fucking heartbreaking 😔 — Ronila (@tinilibin12) September 9, 2021

holy fuck… kathryn prescott who played emily in skins was hit by a cement truck in nyc what the fuck pic.twitter.com/WvyzVzNK5C — marisa (@chapterlviii) September 9, 2021

@DailyMirror Kathryn Prescott has been badly injured in NY and her twin sister is trying to get a visa to travel to help her and can’t get anywhere with American Embassy — alison byrne (@aliby2001) September 9, 2021

Poor Kathryn Prescott. I hope she makes a full recovery and Meg gets to go to New York, to care for her. — Lisa (@Scousegrrl) September 9, 2021

holy fuck the girl who played emily on skins (kathryn prescott) aka one of the twins got into a near death/paralysis car accident with a truck in new york..... this is fucking devastating jfc pic.twitter.com/YBkjwrC8sb — meg@n 💤 (@blondedweisz) September 9, 2021

wow, kathryn prescott (emily from skins uk) was hit by a cement truck in nyc…I really hope she makes a full recovery, that’s awful pic.twitter.com/iLUgxpd5wB — j (@baldingwilds) September 9, 2021

Sending much love to Kathryn Prescott and her family right now. https://t.co/XGN97EPTdn — Dana Piccoli (@DanaPiccoli) September 9, 2021

Also Read

As per updates from her sister, Kathryn Prescott is looking at a long road to recovery. She is reportedly entering rehab and will require 24-hour support after leaving the hospital.

Edited by Srijan Sen