What happened to Vicente Fernandez? Fans concerned after Mexican legend is in the ICU after undergoing cervical surgery

Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez was recently rushed to hospital after suffering a critical fall at his home in Guadalajara. The incident led to a severe spinal injury that required immediate surgical intervention.

The legendary musician reportedly underwent cervical surgery and had to be shifted to the ICU after the operation. Doctors have reportedly mentioned that the singer required critical care and had to be sedated after the surgery.

According to the official statement, released through Vicente Fernandez’s Instagram, his condition is currently “serious but stable”:

“We thank the media, as well as his loyal followers and inform on behalf of his medical team with the permission of the Fernández Abarca family, that the current state of Don Vicente Fernández is undoubtedly serious, but stable, as is the sequence of trauma caused by the fall itself that generated spinal cord trauma at the level of the cervical spine.”

The statement also mentions that the 81-year-old musician has been kept on ventilation support:

“At this point in the post-operative period, he is undergoing ventilatory assistance and critical patient care in the Intensive Care Unit. Thanking everyone for their concern. They will be kept informed according to its evolution.”

Vicente Fernandez’s latest injury came a few days after the singer was discharged from hospital for a separate health condition. Last month, the Grammy Award winner was diagnosed with severe urinary infections and ended up in the hospital for two days.

The Coyote and Bronca actor has also suffered multiple health ailments in the past. He successfully battled prostate cancer in 2002. A few years later he had to get a tumor removed from his liver.

In 2013, Vicente Fernandez suffered from a thrombosis leading to a loss of voice while in 2015, he underwent another surgery to remove three abdominal hernias.

The singer’s recent injury has left fans across the globe highly concerned for his health condition. Soon after the official announcement of the incident, social media was brimming with a plethora of wishes and prayers.

Fans express concern over Vicente Fernandez’s severe health condition

Mexican icon, singer, actor and film producer, Vicente Fernandez (image via Getty Images)

Vicente Fernandez is a legendary singer, actor and film producer from Mexico. He began his career as a street performer and went on to record over 50 albums. He also contributed to more than 30 films throughout his career.

He has been hailed as a cultural icon of Mexico and named "The Idol of Mexico," "The King of Ranchera Music" and the "Charro from Huentitan." With more than 50 million sales across the world, Vicente Fernandez is one of the best-selling Mexican artists in history.

The maestro has earned three Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards and 14 Le Nuestro Awards. He has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Despite his retirement in 2016, the performer continued to produce new music.

Vicente Fernandez has successfully earned a strong global fanbase. However, the singer has left his fans worried after suffering a critical cervical injury.

As the musician undergoes recovery in the ICU, several fans have taken to Twitter to express their concern for the star:

Please don’t die Chente, not this year, not now 💔 #VicenteFernandez pic.twitter.com/2gnsBcpSzj — Joey Rodriguez (@joeyrdz81) August 10, 2021

If Vicente Fernandez dies , that will truly shatter my heart :( — A D A M A R I (@aylxxn_p) August 10, 2021

just called my 90 yr old abuelita to tell her about vicente fernandez and she already did a rosario for him



when i say there is no other like Chente to us... — Letty (@Letty) August 10, 2021

No I’m not okay Vicente Fernandez is in the ICU pic.twitter.com/tv61R3yo7S — samjamin (@Svmm_o) August 10, 2021

Vicente Fernandez in critical care and on a ventilator? Let it not be — peter piper 🧚🏽 (@amerrriicaaa) August 10, 2021

vicente fernandez is the only og mariachi singer left and he’s critical in the hospital and i am sad — ceci (@_ceci27) August 10, 2021

I WOKE UP TO TERRIBLE NEWS WTF praying for vicente fernandez </3 — mantequilla⁷ (@btstrilogys) August 10, 2021

As wishes and prayers continue to pour in thick and fast, the world is hoping that Vicente Fernandez wins his battle with life and inches closer to recovery.

