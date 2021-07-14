Who is Ray Singleton? All about the singer who won the hearts with his emotional performance of "I am Yours" on AGT

Ray Singleton was recently seen performing on America's Got Talent, with his wife, Roslyn R Singleton, in tears while performing on stage. Ray is one of those performers who managed to impress the judges' panel, including Simon Cowell.

Roslyn was moved to tears by her husband's soulful performance of Andy Grammer's "I am Yours." She later came on-stage and hugged him.

Simon Cowell asked Roslyn about her husband's performance, and she said that she has never heard him sing so well. All four judges gave a "yes" to Ray Singleton for the next round.

Also read: Who is Hello Sister? All about the sibling trio whose original song "Middle Schooler" left the AGT judges impressed

The singer stated that he only came to AGT for his wife. He has never stopped supporting her while she has been battling brain cancer. Roslyn is the honorary survivorship chair of Relay for Life of Charlotte, a non-profit organization aiming to fight cancer.

Who is Ray Singleton?

Ray and Roslyn tied the knot in 2016. She is a Navy veteran who revealed her brain cancer on their first date. While returning from Afghanistan, Roslyn was receiving treatment for a major tumor in her brain. She lived for six years without cancer until a second tumor was found in 2019.

Roslyn was admitted to the hospital a week before Ray's audition on AGT. Ray Singleton has always kept his fans updated about his wife's health condition through Instagram.

Also read: Who is Mj Rodriguez? All about the first trans woman to receive a nomination in Lead Acting category at the Emmys 2021

Many celebrities like John Legend, Yvette Nicole, and Missy Elliott are fans of Ray Singleton. In an interview with The Charlotte Post, Ray said that he taught himself how to play the piano at 15.

Ray and his wife were invited to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020 after a video went viral where he sang for Roslyn before she underwent surgery. They mentioned everything about their journey together, and the host, Ellen, gave them a check for $25,000.

Ray Singleton hails from Charleston, South Carolina, and earned his Bachelor's degree in theater and Master's degree in counselor education from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Ray and Roslyn currently reside in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Also read: ACE Family's Austin McBroom runs away from paparazzi on being asked about financial issues, amid bankruptcy and house foreclosure drama

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer