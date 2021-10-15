Where to watch 'Hoarders'? Release date, trailer, and all about A&E show

The Critics Choice Television Award-winning and Emmy nominated series Hoarders is back with Season 13. The show explores the world of real-life, extremely compulsive hoarding.

Fans will be introduced to hoarders from across the country as a team of professionals help them clean out the mess and set them up for a bright future.

When will Hoarders release?

The unscripted show premieres on October 18, 8/7c on A&E and October 18 at 8 pm ET/PT on A&E. The emotional series helps families containing hoarders who cannot afford treatment.

Here's a preview of Hoarders Season 13:

About Hoarders

The fan-favorite series, Hoarders, revolves around lives that suffer from Compulsive Hoarding Disorder. Each hour or two-long episode showcases one hoarder with conditions like ADHD, OCD, and Hoarding provided the best psychologists and psychiatrists.

A massive chunk of society takes such problems for granted and cannot even imagine the plight of a person undergoing this kind of disorder.

Here's a snippet from Hoarders Season 12, where Dolores developed a habit of excessive shopping which triggered her Hoarding disorder, putting her entire family in crisis.

Even if items threaten to create obstacles in their daily lives or if they're facing eviction, jail time, loss of family members, or divorce, it's impossible to make them throw things away.

This season, therapists on the show include:

LifeCycle Transitions founder Brandon Bronaugh President and founder of Steri-Clean Inc. Cory Chalmers Founder and owner of Cure the Clutter Carolina Harvey Downsizing expert Matt Paxton Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine David Tolin Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Robin Zasio America's Most Innovative Professional Organizer, Dorothy Breininger

Dr. David Tolin, Clinical Psychologist & Director of the Anxiety Disorders Center at the Institute of Living, works with the team of experts on the show to help those in need. He said:

"A house can't be a home until one is safe and happy and healthy there."

Fans are incredibly excited for the new season. They can watch Season 13 of Hoarders exclusively on A&E.

