'Seal Team' ending explained: Will the Team succeed? 

Netflix is back with yet another animated movie for the holiday season, Seal Team. Directed by Greig Cameron and co-directed by Kane Croudace, Seal Team is produced by Trigger Fish Animation Studios, based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Seal Team follows the adventures of Quinn the seal, who takes on a mission upon himself and puts together a ragtag team of like-minded seals to help him with the same. What will be the fate of his reckless mission?

'Seal Team' plot summary

When Quinn loses his best friend to a shark attack, he resolves to avenge his death. He puts together a team of seals willing to help him get rid of the sharks and teach them a lesson for being a menacing problem to all the seals.

Together with his team, the Seal Team, Quinn designs ingenious plans and strategies to overcome the shark problem and restore peace to Seal Island. But they soon realize that they are heavily ill-equipped to face the dangerous predators on the top of the food chain. They are no match for them.

The Seal Team then decides to amp up their ammunition and better equip themselves to deal with their enemies. Will Quinn and his Seal Team save the seals and get rid of the sharks?

Seal Team ending explained

With the help of the former navy seal Claggart and his friends, Quinn and his recruitment finally managed to ward off the sharks and save the seals. But that is not enough. The sharks would threaten to come back to the Seal Island and terrorize the poor seals again. So the Seal Team devise an ingenious plan to keep them away.

The Seal Team set up a defense system on Claggart's old ship, that would notify them every time a shark came into their vicinity. Immediately, the Seal Team, who are always at the vigil, will launch an attack on the shark. The system was a success as every shark in the vicinity would stay away from Seal Island and also warn other sharks to do the same.

Quinn's stupidly brave plan was in fact a success in the end.

