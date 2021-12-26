'Seal Team' voice cast and character guide: All about Netflix's animated movie

Netflix is back with yet another animated movie for the holiday season. Seal Team, directed by Greig Cameron, will drop on the streaming platform at the very end of this year on December 31, 2021.

The plot follows a brave seal named Quinn, who assembles his ragtag team of equally courageous likeminded seals in order to put an end to the menacing Great White Sharks who have made their lives a living hell.

List of voice actors for 'Seal Team'

Seal Team has an amazing lineup of voice actors who are widely acclaimed for their talent. Here's a look at the voice cast of Seal Team before it releases on Netflix.

1) Jessie T. Usher as Quinn

Quinn is a seal who loves to spend his days splashing off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa when he is not chased by great white sharks. He is the brains behind the Seal Team which has assembled to put an end to the menace of the sharks.

Jessie T. Usher, who voices Quinn, is famous for portraying A-train in The Boys. Usher had his first big break in 2011 playing the role of Lyle Hugginson in Cartoon Network's television movie Level Up.

Since then he also starred as Cam Calloway on the Starz television series Survivor's Remorse. In 2014, he appeared in When the Game Stands Tall and in 2016, Usher co-starred in Independence Day: Resurgence.

2) Matthew Rhys as Grims

Matthew Rhys voices the mafia boss-like alpha shark, Grimes, in Seal Team. Rhys is a Welsh actor who is known for playing Kevin Walker in Brothers & Sisters (2006–2011) and Philip Jennings in The Americans (2013–2018), for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award.

He has also appeared as Dylan Thomas in the film The Edge of Love (2008) and also starred in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019). He also had the lead role in the HBO period series Perry Mason, for which he received his third Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor – Television Series Drama.

3) JK Simmons as Claggart

The prolific JK Simons plays the role of Claggart the seal in Seal Team. Simmons is known for playing Dr. Emil Skoda on the NBC series Law & Order, Vernon Schillinger on the HBO series Oz, and Howard Silk in the Starz series Counterpart.

His movie features include starring as J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy (2002–2007), and music instructor Terence Fletcher in Whiplash (2014). Simmons has previously voiced Kai in Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), and Mayor Leodore Lionheart in Zootopia.

Other voice actors

Also Read Article Continues below

The voice cast of Seal Team is also joined by Dolph Lundgren as Dolph the Dolphin, Patrick Warburton as Geraldo, Kristen Schaal as Beth, and Sharlto Copley as Switch.

Edited by Danyal Arabi