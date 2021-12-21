5 Underrated Netflix movies of 2021 

Netflix offers its subscribers a plethora of movies and TV series to binge on. It has something in store for lovers of all genres. 2021 has seen a number of splendid Netflix originals drop on the streaming platform all year round, providing viewers with an array of options to choose from.

Top 5 underrated Netflix picks of the year

With so many movies dropping on Netflix almost every day, it is easy to miss out on some of the best features. Here is a list of the top five underrated Netflix movies of 2021 streaming on the viewing platform.

5) The Dig

The 2021 historical drama explores the events that follow when a wealthy landowner, Edith Pretty, hires an archeologist to investigate the mounds on her property in England.

The team of archeologists stumble upon some interesting secrets as they dig up a burial ground in the region. Starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, The Dig did not get the hype that it deserved.

4) Moxie

Suzan Jackson @livewithmecfs

livewithcfs.blogspot.com/2021/04/movie-… In the mood this weekend for a fun, uplifting movie with plenty of heart and an inspiring message? I really enjoyed Moxie: In the mood this weekend for a fun, uplifting movie with plenty of heart and an inspiring message? I really enjoyed Moxie:livewithcfs.blogspot.com/2021/04/movie-… https://t.co/TzG5MOOe7D

Moxie is a 2021 American comedy-drama directed by Amy Poehler and adapted from the 2015 novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu. The musical drama is about 16-year-old Vivian who starts a campaign to empower the young women in her school as they contend with bullying, sexual harassment, and rape.

The film was released on 3 March 2021 by Netflix but sadly did not receive the acclaim it deserved for dealing with sensitive issues that are becoming crucial for discussion with every passing day.

3) The Harder they Fall

movie log @amovielog "A rock and a hard place is what we call Monday."



The Harder They Fall (2021) dir. Jeymes Samuel "A rock and a hard place is what we call Monday."The Harder They Fall (2021) dir. Jeymes Samuel https://t.co/l9hEQ4B1PY

The Harder They Fall is a 2021 American Revisionist Western drama directed by Jeymes Samuel. What is interesting about the film is that it is one of the few Western flicks whose principal cast members are all Black.

The Harder They Fall is a portrayal of the 19th-century American West with cowboys and outlaws. The film should have received acclaim for its leading characters in an American Western drama.

4) Passing

The historical drama attempts to portray the phenomenon of 'passing' practiced by African-Americans in the early 1900s. Passing revolves around the reunion of two childhood friends, one of whom is 'passing' off as white.

The narrative depicts the two friends weaving in and out of each other's lives, which ultimately wreaks havoc. The Netflix drama should have received more attention for the plot.

5) Tick, Tick...Boom!

⚯͛ Shay ⚯͛ @smilesforbucky Andrew Garfield was MADE to play Jonathan Larson.



I knew Andrew was talented but Tick Tick Boom has taken his talent to a whole other level. Andrew Garfield was MADE to play Jonathan Larson. I knew Andrew was talented but Tick Tick Boom has taken his talent to a whole other level. https://t.co/IBvpyTd6eV

The Netflix original Tick, Tick...Boom! is based on the autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson. It tells the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice, whilst navigating the pressures of love and friendship. The movie stars Andrew Garfield.

What are your favorite underrated Netflix movies?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul