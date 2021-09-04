"JK Simmons was the real star": Miles Teller brutally trolled for testing COVID positive on the sets of The Godfather spin-off, after refusing the vaccine 

Whiplash star Miles Teller allegedly contracted COVID and halted the production of The Godfather spinoff show The Offer. According to an insider source of Daily Mail, Teller allegedly refused both vaccination and prior COVID tests before reportedly testing positive on the set in Los Angeles.
A source told the Daily Mail:
"Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn't even get the test...Now he's brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down."
Production was halted on July 28. A representative for one of the series producers' told Deadline,
"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on The Offer due to the return of positive coronavirus test results during routine testing."
The rep added,
"We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely."
Miles Teller's publicist told the Daily Mail that the facts were incorrect. However, she declined to elaborate further.
Here's how Twitter users reacted to reports of Miles Teller contracting COVID after allegedly declining vaccine
The report spawned several memes and reactions from concerned users. Most of the reactions criticized Teller's alleged actions and the producers for replacing Armie Hammer with Miles for the role. The 34-year-old Miles Teller joined the show in May after reports of sexual assault allegations against Armie Hammer came to light.
This is not the first time Miles Teller has had to face these controversies. In 2015, he reportedly misbehaved in an Esquire interview. This ultimately led to the article portraying a negative light on him, with the very first line reading,
"You're sitting across from Miles Teller at the Luminary restaurant in Atlanta and trying to figure out if he's a d**k."
In 2017, Teller was also detained by police for intoxication. The actor later took to Twitter to clarify the incident. The tweet read,
"Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed...I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime."
This unflattering image was reportedly the reason for Miles Teller losing out on the lead role in La La Land to Ryan Gosling. Teller will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, which has been delayed to 2022.