"JK Simmons was the real star": Miles Teller brutally trolled for testing COVID positive on the sets of The Godfather spin-off, after refusing the vaccine 

Whiplash star Miles Teller allegedly contracted COVID and halted the production of The Godfather spinoff show The Offer. According to an insider source of Daily Mail, Teller allegedly refused both vaccination and prior COVID tests before reportedly testing positive on the set in Los Angeles.

A source told the Daily Mail:

"Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn't even get the test...Now he's brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down."

Production was halted on July 28. A representative for one of the series producers' told Deadline,

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on The Offer due to the return of positive coronavirus test results during routine testing."

The rep added,

"We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely."

Miles Teller's publicist told the Daily Mail that the facts were incorrect. However, she declined to elaborate further.

Here's how Twitter users reacted to reports of Miles Teller contracting COVID after allegedly declining vaccine

The report spawned several memes and reactions from concerned users. Most of the reactions criticized Teller's alleged actions and the producers for replacing Armie Hammer with Miles for the role. The 34-year-old Miles Teller joined the show in May after reports of sexual assault allegations against Armie Hammer came to light.

Hot take: Miles Teller should be personally financially responsible for every dollar of every day of the shutdown.



Also, no one should hire actors who refuse to be vaccinated. Fuck them. https://t.co/TcoCPswjAI — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) September 3, 2021

JK Simmons was right to slap the shit out of Miles Teller and he should do it again — Audrey Fox (@theaudreyfox) September 3, 2021

turns out Miles Teller wasnt really acting when he played a complete dickhead in literally every movie he’s ever been in https://t.co/sQ42LOPIry — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 3, 2021

Miles Teller? You mean an odometer? — zach reinert (@zachreinert0) September 3, 2021

“Who the fuck is Miles Teller?” “He’s an actor.” “A fucking cunt is what he is. Fuck him. And fuck anyone who cares. Fucking twat.” - Roy Kent pic.twitter.com/tvruDlt1P9 — McCanndalorian (@TheEricDraven) September 3, 2021

Worth noting Miles Teller was cast to replace (checks notes) ... Armie Hammer. https://t.co/1eRwpG2Q8w — Brian Lowry (@blowryontv) September 3, 2021

JK Simmons: You brought the virus to work, did you take the vaccine?



Miles Teller: No



JK Simmons: pic.twitter.com/kUfjroBaVr — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) September 3, 2021

Okay Hollywood the Miles Teller experiment is over, y’all can stop hiring him now — Hannah 🌸 (@rejectedhannah) September 3, 2021

Live feed of the producers who replaced Armie Hammer with Miles Teller pic.twitter.com/hXTGxsh1ZG — California: Vote "No" AND Paffrath just in case (@tonygoldmark) September 3, 2021

Tom Cruise calls Top Gun: Maverick co-star Miles Teller after hearing he refuses to take the vaccine pic.twitter.com/25cjDwYqa4 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) September 3, 2021

have to assume the “unidentified man” who punched miles teller out of nowhere in hawaii in may was a 12 Monkeys-esque time traveler from the future trying to prevent this pic.twitter.com/7IvCNFCfNE — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) September 3, 2021

reminder that WHIPLASH (2014) is a very fun movie to watch because it's basically two hours of miles teller eating shit (plus great jazz music) — matt (@mattlikestapes) September 3, 2021

Fuck (and I cannot stress this enough) Miles Teller https://t.co/lI7vQmb7M3 — Nando (@NandovMovies) September 3, 2021

It’s a shame TOP GUN 2 filmed before the pandemic and vaccines cause I would have liked to have heard the audio of Tom Cruise firing Miles Teller. — Jesse Crap (@jessecarp) September 3, 2021

Miles Teller with five hundred unanswered calls from Tom Cruise in the last 24 hours. — Clay Keller (@claykeller) September 3, 2021

This is not the first time Miles Teller has had to face these controversies. In 2015, he reportedly misbehaved in an Esquire interview. This ultimately led to the article portraying a negative light on him, with the very first line reading,

"You're sitting across from Miles Teller at the Luminary restaurant in Atlanta and trying to figure out if he's a d**k."

Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

In 2017, Teller was also detained by police for intoxication. The actor later took to Twitter to clarify the incident. The tweet read,

"Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed...I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime."

This unflattering image was reportedly the reason for Miles Teller losing out on the lead role in La La Land to Ryan Gosling. Teller will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, which has been delayed to 2022.

