5 Hollywood co-stars who disliked each other 

The warmth of the friendship and true bond between Hollywood actors are often enough to sell the movie to the audience. This is especially true in cases of film series with ensemble casts.

Several duos and groups exist in Hollywood that ooze their natural chemistry via their on-screen characters. Actors on the set of film series' like Harry Potter, Avengers and Suicide Squad are such examples.

Specific pairs like Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and many other Hollywood stars have appeared in several movies together, further increasing their bond.

However, not all actors can form comfortable bonding with the other cast members.

These Hollywood celebrities' dislike for each other often led to a full-blown feud amongst them and caused trouble on the set when they had to collaborate.

Here are 5 Hollywood co-actors who disliked each other while working together

The Hollywood actors mentioned in this list have either publicly spoken about disliking their co-stars or have been famously reported by sources to have a mutual dislike for each other.

5) Vin Diesel / Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Tyrese Gibson in Fast Five (Image via Universal Pictures)

The feud between Hollywood superstars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel began during the shoot of Fast Five, and it escalated through the years.

In August 2016, while shooting The Fate of the Furious (2017), the Rock posted an Instagram video (which was later deleted). In the video, Dwayne mentions:

"...My female co-stars are always amazing, and I love 'em. My male co-stars however are a different story…..The ones that don't are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses."

The Jungle Cruise actor also had a feud with 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) star Tyrese Gibson.

In October 2017, Tyrese alleged that the former WWE star broke the Fast Family. He said:

"You guys [referring to Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife/manager Dany Garcia] are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily…"

4) Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron

Mad Max: Fury Road actors Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In 2012, Hardy and Theron were shooting George Miller's epic action film Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), where the two Hollwood actors found it difficult to work with each other.

In 2017, the dispute was confirmed by their co-star Zoe Kravitz in an interview.

Kravitz said: "They didn't get along."

3) Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

"The Notebook"Actors Ryan Gosling & Rachel McAdams (Image via Getty Images/ J. Shearer)

It is jarring to think that these Hollywood actors who portrayed the iconic couple in 2004's The Notebook might have disliked each other.

In a 2014 interview with VH1 director of the film, Nick Cassavete mentioned when a frustrated Ryan Gosling asked him to replace McAdams during the shoot. Nick added that Ryan told him:

"Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?...I can't. I can't do it with her. I'm just not getting anything from this."

The Hollwood co-stars, however, made up their differences and ended up having a relationship from 2005 to 2007.

2) Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment (Image via Walt Disney Co./ Everett Collection)

The two Hollywood actresses played on-screen best friends on Disney's hit teen show Hannah Montana. Miley mentioned in her autobiography Miles to Go (2009) that the co-stars were not always friends. The singer added:

"Emily and I tried to be friends, we really did, but it always ended in a fight."

However, they settled their differences quickly enough while the Hollywood series was on-air.

1) Harrison Ford/ Ridley Scott and Sean Young

Legendary actor Harrison Ford and a CGI Sean Young in Blade Runner 2049 (2017). (Image via: Warner Bros. Pictures)

1982's Blade Runner is a classic and is touted to have birthed the cyberpunk genre in Hollywood. However, according to several reports, the stars of this Hollywood classic film were not keen on each other on set.

Sean Young and Harrison Ford could not stand each other. The crew famously dubbed their love scene in the film a "hate scene".

Furthermore, Young and director Ridley Scott also had discrepancies on the set. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, the actress claimed:

"Well, honestly, Ridley [Scott] wanted me to date him. He tried very hard at the beginning of the show to date him, and I never would."

She further alleges that Scott had a vendetta against Young because of the rejection.

