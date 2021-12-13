×
Golden Globes Nominations 2022 complete list: Belfast, The Power of the Dog and Squid Game lead the way

79th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations (Image via GoldenGlobe/YouTube)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified Dec 13, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday, December 13, at The Beverly Hilton. The event was streamed live on Golden Globes’ official YouTube channel.

While Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned to host the awards ceremony, renowned rapper Snoop Dogg was also present and announced several Golden Globe nominations.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe awards have come under severe controversy in the past year. The scandal caused NBC, which had historically broadcast the awards ceremony, to cut ties with the program.

All the nominations for the official 79th annual Golden Globe Awards

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Power of Dog, swept nominations in several categories for the film. While Netflix’s Korean hit, Squid Game, did the same for TV series' nominations.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano (MGM)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix) 

Licorice Pizza (MGM) 

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix) 

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) 

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast (Focus Features) 

CODA (Apple) 

Dune (Warner Bros.) 

King Richard (Warner Bros.) 

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) 

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great (Hulu) 

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) 

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Sony Pictures Classics) — Finland, Russia, Germany

Drive My Car (Janus Films) — Japan

The Hand of God (Netflix) — Italy

A Hero (Amazon Studios) — France, Iran

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) — Spain

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) 

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog

Will Smith (King Richard

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart (Spencer

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan (Belfast

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast

Troy Kotsur (CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) 

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision

Margaret Qualley (Maid

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Omar Sy (Lupin)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve (Dune

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing) 

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast (Focus Features) 

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog (Netflix) 

Adam McKay — Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin — Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat 

Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood 

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias 

Dune (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer 

What the Golden Globes organizer, HFPA, had to say about the changes going forward

In early 2021, the HFPA and Golden Globes received severe flak for lack of Black representation in their organization, and allegations of unethically ranking film for the awards.

The organization also came under fire for allegedly accepting gifts to manipulate the votes. Earlier this year, both Netflix and Amazon had publicly boycotted the awards.

At the beginning of the announcement, HFPA president Helen Hoehne talked about the new reforms they have undertaken in the organization amidst the still ongoing criticisms.

She said,

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the HFPA. For the past eight months, we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better. We changed our rules, bylaws, added a new code of conduct, and restructured our governance.”

Hoehne further added,

“We also have 21 new members and the largest and most diverse in our 79-year-old history. Not only have they brought in a fresh perspective but ideas that will help us continue to evolve.”

Additionally, she iterated,

“We realize that this is not the tone this year, so we are taking a humble approach for 2022 — we’re just honoring the people we think showed most excellence in 2021.”

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will premiere on January 9, 2022. However, as of yet, there is no clarification regarding the televised awards ceremony.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
