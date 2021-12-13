Golden Globes Nominations 2022 complete list: Belfast, The Power of the Dog and Squid Game lead the way

The nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday, December 13, at The Beverly Hilton. The event was streamed live on Golden Globes’ official YouTube channel.
While Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned to host the awards ceremony, renowned rapper Snoop Dogg was also present and announced several Golden Globe nominations.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe awards have come under severe controversy in the past year. The scandal caused NBC, which had historically broadcast the awards ceremony, to cut ties with the program.
All the nominations for the official 79th annual Golden Globe Awards
Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Power of Dog, swept nominations in several categories for the film. While Netflix’s Korean hit, Squid Game, did the same for TV series' nominations.
What the Golden Globes organizer, HFPA, had to say about the changes going forward
In early 2021, the HFPA and Golden Globes received severe flak for lack of Black representation in their organization, and allegations of unethically ranking film for the awards.
The organization also came under fire for allegedly accepting gifts to manipulate the votes. Earlier this year, both Netflix and Amazon had publicly boycotted the awards.
At the beginning of the announcement, HFPA president Helen Hoehne talked about the new reforms they have undertaken in the organization amidst the still ongoing criticisms.
She said,
“This has been a year of change and reflection for the HFPA. For the past eight months, we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better. We changed our rules, bylaws, added a new code of conduct, and restructured our governance.”
Hoehne further added,
“We also have 21 new members and the largest and most diverse in our 79-year-old history. Not only have they brought in a fresh perspective but ideas that will help us continue to evolve.”
Additionally, she iterated,
“We realize that this is not the tone this year, so we are taking a humble approach for 2022 — we’re just honoring the people we think showed most excellence in 2021.”
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will premiere on January 9, 2022. However, as of yet, there is no clarification regarding the televised awards ceremony.