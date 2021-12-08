People's Choice Awards 2021: Complete list of winners as Dwayne Johnson, Simu Liu, and BTS win big 

The 47th edition of the People's Choice Awards went live on December 7 night in Santa Monica, California. The star-studded event was hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, with several A-listers attending the event for the first time since 2019.

The awards saw Dwayne Johnson getting "lucky" twice; he won the Comedy Movie Star Award as well as the Male Movie Star Award for his film Jungle Cruise. Meanwhile, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, and Scarlett Johansson also claimed awards to their name.

The People's Choice Awards honor films, television, music, and pop culture across 40 categories in an annual show voted on by fans.

The two-hour broadcast of the show, which took place on NBC and E!, also saw several musical performances by Blake Shelton, H.E.R., and Christina Aguilera. The People's Choice Awards night also gave out honorary trophies to Aguilera for the Music Icon Award, Halle Berry for the People’s Icon Award, Kim Kardashian for the Fashion Icon Award, and Johnson for the People’s Champion Award.

Here's the list of all the winners of People's Choice Awards 2021

The Movie of 2021: Black Widow

The Comedy Movie of 2021: Free Guy

The Action Movie of 2021: Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

The Drama Movie of 2021: Cruella

The Family Movie of 2021: Luca

The Male Movie Star of 2021: Dwayne Johnson From Jungle Cruise

The Female Movie Star of 2021: Scarlett Johansson From Black Widow

The Drama Movie Star of 2021: Kevin Hart From Fatherhood

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021: Dwayne Johnson From Jungle Cruise

The Action Movie Star of 2021: Simu Liu From Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

The Show of 2021: Loki

The Drama Show of 2021: Grey's Anatomy

The Comedy Show of 2021: Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2021: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2021: The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2021: Tom Hiddleston from Loki

The Female TV Star of 2021: Ellen Pompeo from Grey's Anatomy, and Kathryn Hahn from Wandavision

The Drama TV Star of 2021: Chase Stokes from Outer Banks

The Comedy TV Star of 2021: Selena Gomez from Only Murders In The Building

The Daytime Talk Show of 2021: The Ellen Degeneres Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2021: Jojo Siwa From Dancing With The Stars

The Reality Star of 2021: Khloé Kardashian from Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021: Squid Game

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021: Lucifer

The Male Artist of 2021: Lil Nas X

The Female Artist of 2021: Adele

The Group of 2021: BTS

The Song of 2021: "Butter" By BTS

The Album of 2021: Sour By Olivia Rodrigo

The Country Artist of 2021: Blake Shelton

The Latin Artist of 2021: Bad Bunny

The New Artist of 2021: Olivia Rodrigo

The Music Video of 2021: "Butter" By BTS

The Collaboration of 2021: "Stay" By The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

The Social Star of 2021: Britney Spears

The Pop Special of 2021: Friends: The Reunion - The One Where They Get Back Together

The Comedy Act 0f 2021: Vaccinated And Horny Tour By Chelsea Handler

The Game Changer of 2021: Simone Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2021: Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

People's Champion Award: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Fashion Icon Award: Kim Kardashian

Music Icon Award: Christina Aguilera

People's Icon Of 2021: Halle Berry

Soon after the People's Choice Awards night, netizines flooded social media celebrating their favorite stars winning while also giving a glimpse of who-wore-what-and-who-posed-with-whom.

Having won multiple awards, BTS, Shang-Chi stars, Dwayne Johnson, and Grey's Anatomy stars surely went home with a big smile on their face.

