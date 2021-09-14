Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit draws an unexpected comparison to Call of Duty Warzone

Kim Kardashian has drawn the attention of many with her outfit choice for this year's Met Gala, which surprisingly includes fans of Call of Duty Warzone.

The Met Gala is a huge event in the entertainment industry, where many musicians and actors dazzle the crowds with their outfits in keeping with a specific theme. This year's Met Gala paid tribute to the ingenuity of the American style.

While many celebrities like Billie Eilish decided to pay tribute to Marilyn Monroe in her Oscar de la Renta gown, makeup entrepreneur Kim Kardashian decided to make her statement. Clad in an all-black Balenciaga gown with a matching mask, Kardashian caught the attention of many.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2021 pic.twitter.com/TMaxUB2oVo — Balenciaga (@BALENCIAGA) September 14, 2021

Soon enough, however, keen-eyed members of the gaming community saw a stark resemblance between Kim's appearance and an infamous character from Call of Duty Warzone.

Kim Kardashian seems to have opted to go for the Met Gala as Roze from Call of Duty Warzone

Kim Kardashian's decision to go 'incognito' for Met Gala 2021 did not escape the sight of fans from the gaming community. They were quick to draw comparisons between the celebrity's fashion choice and Call of Duty Warzone's infamous Roze skin.

Kim Kardashian rockin the Roze skin from Warzone at the Met Gala is a vibe pic.twitter.com/pOGglCZezY — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 14, 2021

The skin got a lot of flak from Warzone players during its release due to its low visibility, but it seems to have appealed to Kim Kardashian.

The Balenciaga-designed dress that Kim Kardashian sported is undoubtedly a beauty, which many Twitter users noted and appreciated under an official Twitter post by Balenciaga.

I ACTUALLY LOVE THIS!! Imagine I don’t even care a Kardashian wears it .. pic.twitter.com/Uv0WFBt84l — LanaD (@LeanaDem) September 14, 2021

Interestingly, the Roze skin from Call of Duty Warzone is not all that Kim Kardashian has been compared to her Met Gala look. Twitter has also compared her to dementors from Harry Potter, and the memes are hilarious.

kim k dressed up as a dementor from harry potter wig #metgala pic.twitter.com/UQp8Tb9hXw — 🌷 (@cheryIaIoud) September 14, 2021

Kim K showing up to the Met gala as the black silhouette suspect thing from Detective Conan #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/eeEEszreke — Nate (@nate_550) September 14, 2021

Kim K cosplaying Buttercup on that one episode of the Powerpuff Girls #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Fr4Vf8aPMo — Andrea (@arequipexit) September 14, 2021

Most interestingly, Kim Kardashian is said to have cosplayed her ex-husband Kanye West's DONDA.

Alright Kim K and Kanye can have eachother pic.twitter.com/D6z878Qhgf — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 14, 2021

Whether Kim Kardashian decided to go as Warzone's Roze, a dementor, or anything else, her outfit has definitely caught the attention of many across industries.

