When is Anti-Cheat coming to Call of Duty: Warzone?

While many announcements were made for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone, anti-cheat was one of the most important. Anti-cheat finally being added to Warzone is a massive deal, and players can't wait for the much-needed protection.

Exciting as anti-cheat in Warzone may be, players won't be getting the system right away, despite the announcement being made. Instead, they'll have to wait for the new Pacific map to be introduced along with Call of Duty: Vanguard. That means the life span of Verdansk will have been spent without an anti-cheat system.

Though Verdansk may have been war-torn with hackers and cheaters, there is hope for the next phase of Call of Duty: Warzone. The anti-cheat is slated to be released right alongside the Pacific, which is set for 2021. There isn't a confirmed date for the release, but it's been stated that it will be available after Call of Duty: Vanguard launches.

Warzone's next chapter will not be released at the same time as Vanguard, but it is also slated for a 2021 release. So there may not be a confirmed date, but it's fairly easy to speculate when players will finally get the anti-cheat that they want.

It will likely be late November or late December at the very worst. Unless there is a delay in the new integration, players only have a few months to wait.

Anti-cheat system details for Call of Duty: Warzone and the Pacific map

When the new map was announced for Warzone, the anti-cheat was detailed in the blog post as well. So far, the system from Raven Software sounds promising:

"In addition, as previously confirmed, Warzone’s Pacific map will launch with a brand-new, multifaceted anti-cheat system for PC. Raven is currently putting the system through its final paces and comprehensively testing it, so we are excited to have it ready on day one when the new Warzone experience releases."

When Warzone initially took over, it received plenty of praise for the gameplay and the way loadouts were integrated into the game. As time went on, cheaters have become more and more of a problem. Many streamers even got to the point of switching games for the time being.

With an anti-cheat system and a brand new map to play on, though, plenty of players are sure to make their returns.

