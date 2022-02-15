Who is Superior Iron Man? Marvel fans speculate it's Tom Cruise in 'Multiverse of Madness' trailer

A new rumor is circulating that Iron Man will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead of Robert Downey Jr., Tom Cruise is expected to play the new Armored Avenger.

The identity of this mystery individual occurs in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser that debuted during Super Bowl LVI. The Scarlet Witch can be seen fighting a superpowered figure near the end of the Doctor Strange sequel teaser, which many believe is Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

All about Superior Iron Man and Tom Cruise in the Multiverse of Madness

There are some moments in a hero's history that fans like to forget, and then there are some incarnations of a beloved figure that can't last forever. For Iron Man fans, the Superior era might easily be classified as either.

The character was one of a select few who underwent a total personality transformation as a result of the events of AXIS, which inverted the personas of heroes and villains.

Rather than being a villain, Stark evolved into a man who had no regret for whatever he'd ever done. He began engaging in many of his old behaviors and enjoyed what he could truly achieve with his enormous brain and limitless power once he was free of that concern, which wasn't always a good thing.

Fans believe Tom Cruise is playing Superior Iron Man, i.e., Tony Stark, after his personality was inverted into the Marvel event series AXIS. The superior Iron Man donned dazzling silver armor with his hair projecting from the helmet and his face exposed, rather than his typical red and yellow armor.

The Multiverse of Madness takes up after Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Doctor Strange dealing with the fallout from that fatal spell. Fans all over the internet cannot keep calm, seeing if their theories might be proven correct.

The arrival of Tom Cruise into the MCU might just open a new era for Iron Man in the Multiverse. However, in 2018, during a promotional appearance for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Tom Cruise told ComicBook.com that he wasn't that close to playing Iron Man. He said:

"Not close, and I love Robert Downey Jr. I can't imagine anyone else in that role, and I think it's perfect for him."

All that has been confirmed by the Multiverse of Madness

After Patrick Stewart's voice and part of his body appeared on screen, reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier of the X-Men, it was almost certain that the Marvel superteam the Illuminati would make their appearance in Doctor Strange 2.

Professor X was shown with Illuminati members, putting Doctor Strange on trial for his crimes against the multiverse. The identities of the other Illuminati members were kept a secret from the public, but that hasn't prevented the rumor mill from speculating on who else might appear in the MCU.

