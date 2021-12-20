What we know about Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness — No Way Home credits scene breakdown

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been generating much hype over its inclusion of surprising fan-favorite characters like the older Spider-Men and Doctor Strange. While the film carried multiple Easter eggs and references that set up the future of Spidey and certain characters in the MCU, the post-credit scenes further expand on the possibilities in upcoming installments of the web-crawlers saga.

Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The two credit scenes in No Way Home give viewers multiple Easter eggs and hints into the upcoming Spider-Man and Doctor Strange films. NWH's mid-credit scene introduces the Venom symbiote in the MCU, directly continuing from Venom: Let There Be Carnage's post-credit scene.

Meanwhile, a post-credit scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home essentially serves as a teaser trailer to Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness.

Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credit scene explained — Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness theories

Even before the teaser tagged along with the post-credit of NWH, fans were aware that Doctor Strange 2 would have to deal with the consequences of the multiverse opening up in Loki and No Way Home.

Doctor Strange 2's connection with Loki

While NWH showcased Doctor Strange's second spell fixing the multiverse with everyone in the MCU's reality forgetting Peter Parker, it might just be a temporary fix. It is possible that Sylvie breaking the timeline at the end of Loki Season 1 is around the same time as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This could mean that Sylvie's actions undid Strange's spell and usurped the multiverse's natural flow or the 'sacred timeline'. This theory could also explain the rumors of Loki being in Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness.

Wanda Maximoff

The teaser for Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness shows Strange traveling to Wanda's place around the unidentified location to enlist her help. Wanda and the introduction of America Chavez could hint at Strange requiring Nexus beings to fix the multiverse.

It is also likely that Wanda could serve as one of the temporary antagonists of the movie. It could be possible that the earlier shots of Wong being injured amidst a fight could be where Strange and Wong are fighting her.

America Chavez

America Chavez in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

The teaser also showcases a glimpse of a young girl with a Star at the back of her jacket, mimicking Captain America's shield. This is America Chavez (aka Miss America) from a dimensional pocket called Utopian Parallel.

Her powers include super-speed, super-strength, invulnerability, interdimensional travel, and time travel.

Chavez's ability to travel through the multiverse may entice Wanda to mind-control Miss America into helping her. Wanda could use America to find Billy and Tommy, whom she heard at the end of WandaVision's post-credit scene.

Wanda may also try to find the multiversal variant of her sons, Wiccan and Speed. This is plausible as in the comics, a version of Wiccan used to reside on the Utopian Parallel.

Utopian Parallel

The Utopian Parallel in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Utopian Parallel is a dimensional pocket in the comics that exists out of the multiverse and the normal flow of time. A glimpse in the teaser showcases Doctor Strange, Wanda, and America Chavez together in a dimensional gateway/ portal. The three multiversal warriors were looking at a mystical structure filled with energy.

It is plausible that this structure belongs to the Utopian Parallel, which could be another pocket dimension in the MCU like He Who Remains' (Kang, the Conqueror) Citadel at the end of time.

Shuma Gorath or Gargantos?

Shuma Gorath or Gargantos in What...If? (Image via Marvel Studios)

While the teaser footage showcased a tentacle-based one-eyed monster throwing a bus at Doctor Strange, some confusion remains over the character's identity. It is plausible that this is a variant of the same tentacle monster from Marvel's What…If? Series.

While some believe that this is Shuma Gorath, an ancient being part of an ancient race called Great Old Ones, it can also be Gargantos, a sea monster.

The Lego set that could serve as a spoiler (Image via Lego)

A recent leak of a Lego set-piece showcased Doctor Strange, America Chavez, and Wong getting attacked by Gargantos. The set-piece confirms Gargantos is likely to be the monster seen in the teaser.

Supreme Doctor Strange

Another variant of Doctor Strange shows up at the end of the teaser footage, which closely resembles the variant from the What…If? series. The other variant could be Supreme Strange from the animated series, who absorbed the powers of several beings to boost his capabilities.

However, with the possibility of a multiversal villain, Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness could also portray this version of Strange as the long-awaited and rumored villain Mephisto.

The teaser footage also showcased brief glimpses of a showdown with Mordo and Christine Palmer's marriage to someone other than Strange. This could also tie in with the What…If? storyline of Strange Supreme.

