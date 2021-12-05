How many Spider-People will show up in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)'? First look trailer breakdown

Sony Entertainment Pictures just dropped the first look of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), which serves as the sequel to their Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The upcoming animated film will be released on October 7, 2022. It also seems to be bringing an Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame-like story, split across two films.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Meanwhile, the screenplay is written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

How many Spider-Man characters or variants of Spider-people will show up in the movie?

Logos of the various Spider-People present in the movie ((Image via Sony Entertainment Pictures/ Marvel)

In a previous teaser clip, the studio used multiple versions of the spider logo, referencing several Spider-Man variants. These included Ghost Spider or Peter Parker (Earth-11638 from comics), Peni Parker (Earth-TRN704), Cindy Moon (aka Silk), and the Secret Wars version of Spider-Man.

Furthermore, Benjamin Reilly (Scarlett Spider-Man), and also the Supaidāman (Spider-Man) from the 1978 Japanese TV series, was teased in the previous clip.

As of yet, the main antagonists for the upcoming movie are unknown. However, many fans speculate the Ultimate Green Goblin might be one of the villains.

Easter eggs and theories that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) first look trailer spawned

As showcased in the first look clip, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) takes place right after the first movie's events. However, this time it seems Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) will be the one to travel through the different alternate realities of the multiverse.

Spider-Gwen's wrist device

Miguel with the device in the previous film, and Gwen wearing it in 'Across the Spider-Verse' (Image via Sony Entertainment Pictures/ Marvel)

As per Spider-Gwen's backstory, this variant of Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) is from the Earth-65 universe. She comes to meet Miles in her room. In the scene, Gwen is seen wearing the same wrist device worn by Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara) in the post-credit scene of Into The Spider-Verse.

This insinuates that O'hara (voiced by Oscar Isaac) might have given the device to Gwen. It is also plausible that Madame Web (Cassandra Web) might show up in the movie, giving such a device to Earth-65 Gwen Stacy.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse established that characters from alternate universes 'glitch' as they are unstable outside their original universe.

The wrist device worn by Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099) and Spider-Gwen, does not only allow them to travel between the multiverse, but also keeps them from glitching outside their respective original universes.

Earth 928

Nueve York in Earth 928 in the film (Image via Sony Entertainment Pictures/ Marvel)

Later in the clip, Miles is seen switching multiple universes while Miguel O'Hara is seemingly chasing him. However, some fans believe that Miguel could just be trying to get Miles to wear a wrist device to prevent him from glitching while being in the former's universe.

A particular universe that looks futuristic and has Spanish texts in the surrounding area is seen. This is likely to be Miguel's original Earth 928 universe.

Miguel's universe is renowned for a war between humans and mutants. However, it is uncertain whether the version of his universe shown in the clip is before or after the war.

Spider-Man: India

India in the alternate universe in the film (Image via Sony Entertainment Pictures/ Marvel) Logos of differen Logos of differen Logos of differen Logos of differen

Before Miles headed onto the other universe, he and O'Hara were seen dangling through a universe with Indian architecture. Furthermore, the text used in that clip segment uses the default Devanagari Hindi script.

Also Read Article Continues below

This could hint towards the Indian Spider-Man variant called Pavitr Prabhakar from the Earth-50101 universe showing up in the film.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan