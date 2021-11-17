"Andrew punches Lizard": 'No Way Home' trailer featuring Green Goblin, Electro, and Sandman takes internet by storm

On November 16 (November 17, in some regions), Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home after dropping the teaser two months prior. No Way Home will pick up right after 2019's Spider-Man: Far from Home.
The film has been heavily rumored to include "variants" of Spider-Man, including the original Tobe Mcguire's Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man from Amazing Spider-Man.
The official trailer also showcases a roster of villains combined from the two previous installments of Spider-Man movies. The new clip leads into the reasoning behind the film's title, i.e. No Way Home.
However, the trailer does not include glimpses of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Mcguire's respective Peter Parker/Spider-Man.
Here's how fans reacted to Sinister Six villains and lack of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Mcguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer
Multiple tweets about the No Way Home trailer theorize that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Mcguire might have been edited out of the shots to keep it a surprise.
This is plausible as Marvel Studios did the same thing during the trailers and promos of Avengers: Infinity War. In those trailers, Marvel had edited out the Hulkbuster armor and replaced it with the Hulk.
Fans believe that Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man is the one punching Lizard in the trailer, which has been edited out. This is likely as the Lizard (Dr. Connors) is from TASM universe.
Many fans have expressed their doubts regarding a particular shot in the trailer which shows Tom Holland's Peter Parker going against the Lizard, Sandman, Electro, or more villains. It could be argued that Peter cannot possibly take on all of these three iconic Sinister Six villains at once.
Thus, it is plausible that the original shot includes all three Spider-Men. Andrew and Maguire's Spider-Man variants could have been simply edited out.
Furthermore, in the trailer, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock confirms that Tom Holland's version is not the Peter he knows. This, combined with the unlikely chance that Marvel X Sony will include only certain villains from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man universe, is reassurance for fans.
With other rumors about Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Kristen Dunst's Mary-Jane Watson showing up in the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home is definitely the most anticipated Marvel movie since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.