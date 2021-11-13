Whose voice is Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector hearing in 'Moon Knight' first look?

At Disney Plus Day on November 12, Marvel announced and revealed the first look at the upcoming Moon Knight series starring Oscar Isaac. The series was created by Jeremy Slater, who has also been involved with Netflix's Umbrella Academy as the writer and creator.

Moon Knight will have six episodes, which will be available to stream on Disney+ in 2022. The first four episodes are directed by Mohamed Diab, while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct the last two episodes.

The series is expected to stay true to comic book origins as Marvel head Kevin Feige had previously teased Moon Knight in 2020. Last year, in the Emmy Magazine, Feige said,

"(Moon Knight will follow) the action hero (on the streets as he) jumps out of buildings and gets into fights."

Who is the Moon Knight?

Marc Spector is a former US Marine with split personality disorder. He is better known as the vigilante Moon Knight and was given his abilities by the Egyptian Moon god Khonshu. Spector has two other prominent alters or personalities who show up from time to time. They include millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley. Later in the comics, he also forms another identity wearing a white suit with Moon Knight's mask and calls himself "Mr. Knight."

In the 1985's Moon Knight Vol 2 #1 comic issue, Marc's alter-ego Moon Knight was portrayed as an agent of Khonshu, serving vigilante justice. Due to his training in the Marines and his experience with boxing, Marc Spector is an expert in combat.

When he is Moon Knight, his powers vary depending on the moon's cycle. As per the Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Vol 1 #9, he is most powerful during a full moon night. He has been portrayed as being able to lift up to 2 tons.

The character also has a special suit that includes a cloak that can let him glide to some extent, slowing his fall from tall heights.

What can be expected from the Moon Knight series? (First-look breakdown)

Alters taking the 'light'

The clip begins with Marc Spector saying,

"I can't tell the difference between my awakened life and dreams."

This insinuates that one of his alters, presumably Moon Knight, has been taking over his body.

Marc seeming surprised at his combat skills (Image via Disney+/ Marvel)

Furthermore, a glimpse of Marc coming to his senses after combating a few people is seen later in the footage.

The unknown voice in the clip

An unknown individual is heard telling Spector,

"The voice in your head... it devours you."

It is plausible that Ethan Hawke's character, who is likely to be the antagonist of the series, says this to Marc. The 'voice' here could be referring to Marc's alter-ego, Moon Knight.

Egyptian roots

Marc Spector at the museum (Image via Disney +/ Marvel)

In another earlier shot, Marc was in the Egyptian section of a museum. This could be him visiting an exhibition to learn more about Moon-god Khonshu, who has made him his avatar.

A darker take

Moon Night beating someone (Image via Disney+ / Marvel Studios)

Unlike other vigilantes, the comics have prominently showcased that Moon Knight will not shy away from killing the antagonists. A few glimpses of the character brutally beating someone could be hinting at the darker approach the Disney+ series will have compared to other MCU properties.

From the first look, it is clear that the six-part series will spend a couple of episodes where Marc Spector investigates his other persona, Moon Knight.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar