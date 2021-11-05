Who was the mysterious voice at the end of Eternals? Mid and post-credit scenes explained with sequel theories

While the move comes amidst controversy over its dwindling Rotten Tomatoes score, Eternals included some unexpected Easter eggs which set up prospective projects in the MCU.

Eternals also included two post-credit scenes and confirmed a sequel, despite producer Nate Moore saying that "(a sequel) is not something that is a must-have."

Director Zhao has revealed that the voice, heard towards the end, belongs to none other than Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali. The actor is all set to appear as and in Blade in 2022.

Marvel's Eternals finally hit theaters on November 5, exploring glimpses of further cosmic storylines in the MCU. The movie is directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao and deals with the origin of the titular characters called Eternals.

The film explores their mission on Earth which has lasted a millennia.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Eternals (2021).

Eternals' ending, mid and post-credit scenes explained

Black Knight and Starfox theories

The movie packed two interesting credit scenes, which was also teased by director Chloe Zhao, who said:

"Yes! Don't just stay for the first one — stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you."

The ending explained:

Arishem in the trailer and the comics. (Image via Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics)

The event occurs during the mid-credit scene, which follows the celestial Arishem's return to Earth to take the Eternals who remained on the planet, i.e. Sersi, Kingo, Phastos, and Sprite.

Arishem reveals that he is sparing the beings of Earth until he can analyze the four Eternal's memories to judge whether humanity should be spared. Arishem is likely taking them to their place of origin, aka the World Forge.

This refers to the comics, where Arishem the Judge gauges whether humans should be allowed to live. In the movie, his judgment is based on Eternal's actions to save humanity from the birth of the celestial Tiamut, which would have destroyed the planet.

Eros aka Starfox's arrival:

Eros (aka Starfox) in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

The faction of Eternals, including Thena, Druig, and Makkari, were on a quest to liberate more Eternals on other planets by making them aware of their true origin.

The group realized that it had been weeks since they had heard from the other group, and Arishem must have taken them. This is when Pip the Troll teleports on their starship, Domo, to announce the arrival of Thanos' brother, Eros (Starfox).

While introducing Eros (portrayed by Harry Styles), Pip mentions how the former defeated Dark Roger, the monarch of Mystery Planet. Eros later reveals that he is aware of the other group being caught by Arishem. He also adds that he knows how to reach them.

Eros (Starfox) is seen with a similar sphere that allowed Ajak and Sersi to communicate with Arishem. This insinuates that either Eros was the prime Eternal on Titan, or he could have acquired the sphere from the leading Eternal when their population went extinct.

The character's arrival and offer of help to the other Eternals are likely to set up the film's sequel, where the group goes against their creators, i.e. Celestials.

Kit Harington's Dane Whitman aka Black Knight:

Which sword is that?

The Ebony Blade in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the end-credit scene, Dane Whitman is seen preparing himself to wield a special sword from his family's heirloom. The sword is the 'Ebony Blade,' a dark opposite of the Excalibur, which Thena wields in the movie. It has been in Whitman's family for ages and is passed down from generation to generation.

The sword was created by Merlin and was given to Sir Percy of Scandia, who was the first Black Knight. The blade carries a terrible curse which makes the wielder evil and succumb to the negative traits.

Whose voice can be heard warning Dane Whitman towards the end?

Towards the end, a voice questions Dane if he is ready to wield the sword. This insinuates that the speaker is aware of the blade's history and the consequence of using it. Although the speaker was not revealed in the scene, Director Chloe Zhao has revealed his identity to Eric Goldman of Fandom.

Zhao has confirmed that the voice belongs to Blade, who will be played by Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali in Blade 2022. The daywalking vampire's introduction ahead of Morbius may hint at his cameo in the upcoming Sony X Marvel movie.

Dane's Uncle:

Dane Whitman's uncle Nathan Garett in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

His uncle, referenced earlier in Eternals during a video call between Sersi and him, is likely Nathan Garrett. The latter was an antagonist who appeared in the comics as an evil Black Knight.

With Blade's introduction, Whitman and Eric Brooks (aka Blade) may get to form an alliance with a British super secret organization called MI13. The two have been a part of the organization in the comics, and it could be explored in the Eternals sequel or the upcoming Blade movie.

