Who is Gemma Chan's boyfriend? 'Eternals' star's red carpet chemistry with Richard Madden wins hearts online

Gemma Chan and Richard Madden recently made waves on social media with their fantastic chemistry on the red carpet of the Eternals screening in Rome. The MCU stars shared warm moments as they posed for the camera.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress looked stunning in a two-piece black gown embellished with silver crystals, while her co-star complemented the outfit with a stylish black silk suit and formal shoes.

Fans of the pair have long been excited to see them play ‘immortal soulmates’ Sersi and Ikaris in the upcoming Marvel film. In a recent interview with British Vogue, Gemma Chan shared that it was “fun” to play Richard Madden’s onscreen love interest due to their longtime offscreen friendship:

"She (Sersi) and Ikaris are kind of immortal soulmates. That was a fun thing to play. Over a span of a thousand years, how do you play a normal relationship? The good thing is, Richard and I have known each other for over 10 years."

. @filmsgemma casting gemma chan and richard madden in the same movie was the absolute best decision, thank you marvel casting gemma chan and richard madden in the same movie was the absolute best decision, thank you marvel https://t.co/aovV5Jwb3w

The adorable camaraderie between the co-stars also led to rumors of a possible romance between the two. But despite their deep friendship, the pair have never been romantically involved with each other.

Richard Madden was previously linked to Jenna Coleman, Laura Whitmore, Caroline Flack, Suki Waterhouse, and Ellie Bamber. Meanwhile, Gemma Chan is reportedly in a relationship with actor Dominic Cooper.

A look into Gemma Chan’s dating history

Gemma Chan is reportedly dating actor Dominic Cooper (Image via Getty Images)

Gemma Chan has been under the spotlight ever since she appeared in the autumn special episode of Doctor Who in 2009. She has appeared in several popular TV shows and films over the years and gained further recognition with the blockbuster romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians.

However, the actress has always kept her personal life out of the public eye. She was reportedly in a long-term relationship with comedian Jack Whitewall, but the couple mostly stayed out of the limelight.

The pair started dating in 2011 and quietly parted ways in 2017 after dating for over six years. Whitewall opened up about a breakup in 2018 and many believed his speech was about the Mary Queen of Scots actress. The comedian revealed at the time:

"I’ve had a lot of changes in my life recently. I’m single now. I was in a relationship, it broke down, it was not gonna work, it was a long-distance relationship, not geographically, just in terms of our expectations. She wanted kids now, whereas I wanted to escape. I’m not good with kids."

Following her separation from Whitehall, the Humans star began dating Mamma Mia! actor Dominic Cooper. The pair reportedly met on the set of Stratton and made frequent appearances on each other’s social media at the beginning of their relationship.

However, the couple mostly keeps their relationship under wraps. Speaking to Elle UK in June, Gemma Chan shared that she has learned the importance of privacy during her years in the entertainment industry:

“Over 10 years, you learn the importance of privacy, what you choose to share and what you don’t. When you start out, you don’t even know what is important to keep for yourself – I didn’t anyway – whereas now I think there are certain things that I absolutely know, ‘That’s mine and it’s private.'”

Chan and Cooper have reportedly spent three years together. The duo was last seen donating free meals to NHS frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic the previous year.

Edited by Srijan Sen