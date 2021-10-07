How many children does Geena Davis have? All about her family as actress settles divorce with fourth husband

Actress Geena Davis and her husband Dr. Reza Jarrahy have ended their relationship after being married for 17 years. The pair split in the summer of 2017 when Davis kicked her husband out of their mansion in Pacific Palisades, California.

Sources say Reza wanted to end the relationship via amicably, by dividing the assets and sharing child custody.

However, Davis mentioned to Jarrahy that they were never married legally and so there would be no division of their properties. A source says that the pair have spent around $1.5 million on their divorce proceedings.

The divorce case almost made Jarrahy bankrupt, and he had to sleep on his friends’ couches, spare rooms, and even inside his car for some time. Davis continued to live in the mansion with her children, unaware of the issues she was creating for her family.

Details relating to the custody have been kept confidential for now, and lawyers and representatives have not yet commented on anything.

Geena Davis' children

Geena Davis is a well-known actor, activist, producer, and former model. Apart from being a famous personality, she is also the mother of three children.

The actress welcomed her first daughter Alizeh Keshvar when she was 46 years old. She later gave birth to twin sons, Kaiis Steven and Kian William, at the age of 48.

In an interview with The Guardian, Davis said that she considered herself lucky because her children were born late. She added that she always wanted to have children but she wasn't sure what exactly kept her from having kids at a younger age.

Geena Davis' previous relationships

Davis dated restaurateur Richard Emolo in 1977 and moved in with him the following month. They married in 1981 and split in 1983.

She then met Jeff Goldblum on the set of Transylvania 6-5000 in 1985, They married in 1987 and even appeared together in films. However, Geena filed for divorce in 1990 which was finalized the same year.

Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy attending the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Image via Getty Images)

Geena Davis married Renny Harlin following a five-month courtship in 1993. She appeared in his films Cutthroat Island and The Long Kiss Goodnight. Davis filed for divorce in 1997.

She began dating Reza Jarrahy in 1998 and reportedly married him in 2001. The latter filed for divorce in 2018 and listed their separation in November 2017. Geena responded by filing a petition stating that she and Jarrahy were never legally married.

