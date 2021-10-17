ARMY can't keep calm as BTS and Jimin's 'Friends' is rumored to feature on Marvel's The Eternals

Exciting whispers are floating around the internet news for ARMY as BTS is rumored to have entered new territory. Claims of the band’s hit song, ‘Friends’ being part of the official soundtrack of Marvel’s The Eternals are doing the rounds. The fact that the song is produced by Jimin has got fans feeling supportive of the star.
Marvel’s The Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, boasts a huge star cast, including Angeline Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and Kit Harrington. Set to be released in the USA on November 5, the music for the movie is by Ramin Djawadi, best known for the soundtracks of Game of Thrones and Westworld.
BTS’ hit song, 'Friends' produced by Jimin, and performed by Jimin and V, is one of the most well received songs by the Korean band. ARMY is understandably ecstatic at this news of a collaboration with none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself.
The information of ‘Friends’ featuring in a Marvel film reportedly comes from several sources close to Marvel and Disney.
BTS’ Friends was released on February 21, 2020, as part of their fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: 7. Jimin, who recently celebrated his birthday on October 13, also finds a place in the songwriting credits of this number, along with Pdogg, Adora, and Stella Jang
Fans of Jimin and BTS took to Twitter to gush about their favorites. PRODUCER JIMIN and VMIN started trending in multiple countries in no time, and it doesn’t look like the hype will die out any time soon.
ARMY has also applauded Jimin's skills as a producer, commending him for having an eye, or ear, for what is good.
The information for the collaboration between BTS and Marvel reportedly comes from a a document released by Disney. While the said document cannot be disclosed right now, on previous occasions, the same source had a 100% success rate, when it came to predicting soundtracks. ARMY can rest easy, because BTS’s presence is all but officially confirmed.
Check out the hit song here:
Marvel, riding the ARMY wave, is also trending on Twitter, with the social media giant using the same description for both PRODUCER JIMIN and Marvel.
‘Friends’, is not the only Korean connection Marvel will have. While the BTS appearance in The Eternals is currently only rumored, what is confirmed is the role for Park Seo Joon in Marvel’s upcoming film, 'The Marvels!'. The Fight For My Way star is all set to join Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Brie Larson and Iman Vellani.
While it looks like ARMY and Marvel fans will both have to wait until November 5 for confirmed news, one can only imagine the craze when they hear Jimin and V in The Eternals.