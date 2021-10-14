×
Busan Tower lights up for BTS' Jimin as ARMY celebrates JIMIN DAY

BTS&#039; Jimin became the first person in the world to get a thematic projection show on Busan tower. (Image via Twitter)
Tuba Waqar
ANALYST
Modified Oct 14, 2021 02:14 AM IST
Feature

JIMIN DAY 2021 got an incredible end, with the BTS idol making history. The BTS member became the first person in the world to get a thematic projection show on Busan tower!

Jimin will be the first artist in the world to get a birthday project on the 120m tall Busan Tower. JiminBar China organized a projection show for Jimin’s birthday which will run on the 13th of October!
Jimin will always be the Prince of Busan!
#ParkJimin https://t.co/5Ti8VAKxQZ

BTS fans aka ARMY around the world, left no holds barred when it came to Jimin's birthday. From Bangladesh to Bolivia, the K-pop idol's extensive fan base ensured that Jimin had the best day ever. The lighting up of Busan Tower is a special present from Park Ji-min's Chinese fanbase, PARKJIMINBAR.

ARMY lights up Busan Tower for BTS' Jimin's birthday

The project, titled 'Light Of The Setting Sun,' makes the BTS star the first person in the world to receive such an honor. Busan also happens to be the idol's hometown, making it an extra memorable affair. Busan Tower has never before agreed to do a birthday project for any artist.

The event, a thematic projection show, was scheduled to occur on October 13, between 8 PM and 10 PM KST.

27th Birthday Support for PARK JIMIN Part.20 [Light Of The Setting Sun]
First person in the world - Thematic Projection Show of Busan Tower. It’s the first time that Busan Tower undertakes a birthday project for artist.
Time：10.13 20:00-22:00 https://t.co/hnQiJYv2Pj

Busan Tower, located in Yongdusan Park, is considered to be the heart of the city of Busan. The landmark location occupies a prime spot in the city's most lively area. The tower happens to be visible from most areas of the city, ensuring all ARMY, in Busan at least, were able to see the show in celebration of Jimin's 27th birthday. The projection covered all of Busan Tower's 120 m.

The show reportedly lasted for 2 hours, with the projection using the latest technological advances to ensure a superlative experience, with the aesthetics matching the stunning visuals of Jimin himself. With fans of the star dedicatedly ensuring everything goes according to plan, this present made Jimin's birthday a memorable event.

The preparation for the show, according to the organizers, was not an easy task, given its novelty. Jimin's immense popularity, though, managed to convince those in charge of Busan Tower, and the rest made history. The 'Filter' singer's global appeal was what ensured the proposal to hold this projection be successful.

the loveliest birthday boy
https://t.co/zu67UA1kBA

The show included birthday wishes from fans around the world, as well as a sweet 'Happy Jimin Day,' lighting up the entire tower. It was indeed a sight to behold with alternating blue, red, purple, and orange shades.

Several lucky fans who could catch a glimpse of the show at Busan Tower have shared clips from the event.

Busan Tower (project jimin brithday)🎊🥰 https://t.co/mM2nd8eRvw
Busan Tower is beautiful illuminated at night. Jimin said on his Vlive that he had seen all of his birthday projects and that he was very happy and grateful. We are happy that Jimin feels all the love what is being given to him on his birthday🤍
#JIMINDAY
https://t.co/B8GO6uFMoH
📍Este foi o projeto de aniversário do Jimin na Busan Tower!!!😍@BTS_twt #BTS
Cr: verritaee https://t.co/uRGtDBWeeO

Luckily for Jimin stans, the idol himself confirmed, on his livestream, that he had seen the show on Busan Tower. Not only that, but Jimin also ensured the fans that their other grand gestures, like Jiminland and the airport project, did not go unnoticed.

WAIT???!? DID JIMIN SAT HE SAW THE AIRPLANE PROJECT, THE BUSAN TOWER, THE JIMINLAND? HE SAW IT ALL 😭😭😭 https://t.co/3pMNITe56B

Jimin's birthday was also a special day for BTS. The band's Twitter account surpassed 40 million followers, further establishing their record as the most followed group on the social media site.

BTS has surpassed 40M followers on Twitter.
They extend their record of the most followed group and korean act in the platform.
#BTS40MHearts @BTS_twt https://t.co/Nwe1Ejr3rj

Apart from these grand events, ARMY worldwide have also made several donations in Jimin's name to worthy causes. The idol's Canadian fans donated to Kids Help Phone, an organization focused on helping children and adolescents deal with challenges in life.

In celebration of Jimin’s birthday. Aligning with his constant care towards children and youth. We are making a donation in his name for the @KidsHelpPhone, a nationwide organization dedicated to help young people going through various problems in life.We hope this donation + https://t.co/WUbaXAoocm
We can't find the words to convey our feelings. Many thanks to all the ARMY who helped this happen, as well as to all those who were not indifferent to this project! Happy birthday, our incredible #JIMIN!Luzhniki Stadium! Moscow💜
#JIMINDAY #jiminbirthday #JIMINTOBER https://t.co/g6C3BwLt5T

Our project for Jimin in Korea has started today!!!
We are so excited 💜💜💜#JIMIN #JIMINJIMIN https://t.co/txan1VLlzY

Busan Tower is not the only landmark to light up for JIMTOBER, with ARMY holding events worldwide, from a stadium in Moscow to Times Square, New York.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
