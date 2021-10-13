BTS star Jimin’s the first idol to receive a customized helicopter birthday banner in US and Australia from fans

BTS star Jimin celebrates his birthday on October 13. Like any other BTS star, Jimin's birthday is also a grand occasion for fans who find creative ways to celebrate. In addition to funding important causes close to their favorite K-Pop idol's heart, the Army also funds unique birthday projects.

This time, PARKJIMINBAR, Jimin's Chinese fanbase, has pulled out all the stops in making Jimin's birthday special. They took to Twitter to announce their upcoming birthday project. It is a special helicopter banner for exclusive routes in both the US and Australia.

All you need to know about BTS Jimin's birthday banner

They announced that the banner would read "HAPPY JIMIN DAY ❤️ FROMJIMINBARCHINA." The event is scheduled to start at 10.12 AM on October 13. This is also not the first or the only gift from the Chinese fanbase. According to a tweet shared by them, this is part 18 of their elaborate celebration plan.

Jimin is turning 27 years old, and fans across the globe feared up to celebrate the same. The fanclub dedicated to the BTS member also revealed that the helicopter would fly in New York for two hours. The banner will be up to 35 meters long to ensure visibility from the ground. In New York, the club has chosen to fly the flag over famous spots such as the Statue of Liberty and the George Washington Bridge.

This strategy also ensured that the fanclub's birthday project also garnered attention. It was reported that sites such as the Statue of Liberty and the George Washington Bridge attracted around 3 million individuals.

PARKJIMINBAR announced, "Considering Jimin's high popularity in the US, JIMINBAR also secured a helicopter birthday banner for the first-time customized voyage in New York with an exclusive route. The helicopter will fly from the George Washington Bridge to Hudson Park, a turning point, passing two beautiful islands, the Liberty Island, where the famous Statue of Liberty stands, and the Ellis Island, where two rivers intersect."

They further added, "We hope that our best wishes for Jimin will reach everywhere in this way and that everyone will see Jimin's name accompanied by sincere blessing. The world's first to have a helicopter giant banner support project in New York State on a customized exclusive route, with the 35-meter long banner, will be done by a light aerobatic aircraft. The banner reading "HAPPY Jimin Day From JIMINBARCHINA" is going to be displayed on it."

Speaking of bringing fans together, the fan club said, "We hope to bring the love of all our Chinese fans together with the flights, at the same time, let the joy of this important day blend into the scenery of each country."

The fan club also revealed that the helicopter would be on the Gold Coast in Australia for two hours, which they believe is long enough to generate interest. The helicopter will pass by a top-rated resort on the coast.

